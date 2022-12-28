Stick With It

× 1 of 3 Expand Ariana Kabob is located at 3033 W. Cary St. in the former Farouk’s House of India space. × 2 of 3 Expand Ariana Kabob offers dine-in and to-go service. × 3 of 3 Expand Owner Abdullah Nabizalaa (at left) behind the counter with an Ariana Kabob employee Prev Next

Abdullah Nabizalaa never planned on working in the restaurant industry; he envisioned becoming a doctor or a teacher in his native country, Afghanistan. Those plans changed, however, when he was forced to immigrate to the United States for his own safety after Afghanistan was invaded by the Soviets in the Soviet-Afghan War.

Nabizalaa first settled in New York in the 1980s, opening and managing an Afghan restaurant and catering service. Due to his immigration status, he was unable to receive any formal education to pursue his dreams of working in medicine or serving as an educator, instead relying on what he had learned while watching his father and other family members cook in Afghanistan. Nabizalaa called New York home for 28 years, making a name for himself in the Afghan dining scene and earning opportunities to cater for clients in Florida and Washington and even as far away as Canada and Germany.

As he grew older, Nabizalaa hoped to move to a more tranquil location and settle down but also continue to cook traditional food from his home country. He opened and ran four different Afghan restaurants in Northern Virginia before establishing roots in Richmond last year at Ariana Kabob in Carytown.

He’s grateful to have settled down in Richmond, he says, calling it “a very nice place with very nice people,” and adding that he knows that he’ll have a satisfying retirement here.

Located at 3033 W. Cary St. in the space occupied for decades by Farouk’s House of India, Ariana Kabob specializes in fresh halal beef, chicken and lamb kabobs. Its cuisine and customer service helped earn the eatery a five-star Yelp rating, recognition that makes Nabizalaa very proud.

He says he recognizes that not all diners may be familiar with Afghan food and often makes suggestions for dishes guests can order. Menu items range from crispy sambosa turnovers and hummus to kabob platters featuring chunks of marinated and grilled meat served with rice, bread and a side. Other options include Qabeli palaw, basmati rice with raisins and carrots served with lamb shank; gyro sandwiches; falafel; and family-sized combination platters ideal for sharing.

Along with its authentic Afghan cuisine and warm customer service, Ariana Kabob places great importance on hygiene. During our interview, Nabizalaa emphasized that his kitchen is always clean and ready for inspection, even allowing me to watch the kitchen crew cook to ensure the sterility of his establishment. He says, “It’s very important to be clean and give good food,” a simple yet vital motto he and his team live by.

Ariana Kabob is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.