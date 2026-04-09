Richmond Food News: April 9-15

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Stay a While

If sipping a cappuccino and enjoying a pastry at your leisure sounds like the ideal way to start your day, prepare for major morning enjoyment. In the coming weeks, Jardin, the Main Street wine bar from the Grisette and Beaucoup team, is launching morning service at 8 a.m. Expect plenty of pastries from sibling bakery Petit Four, the debut of espresso, and grab-and-go Parisian-inspired fare. (Richmond magazine)

Happily Ever After

Staying in one workplace for 20 years is rare; staying in one kitchen for 20 years is like spotting a narwhal and a unicorn slow dancing. At Fan institution Helen’s, chef Clay Hostetler has been holding down the fort for two decades and counting. (Richmond magazine)

Cold Comfort

Cue Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice” and bundle up, because booze writer Bird Cox has located the coolest martinis in the city. Looking for a classic done right? Want to get dirty at a neighborhood dive? Love a cute little cocktail onion moment? We check all the boxes. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Revisit longtime local favorite Africanne on Main. (Richmond magazine)

Dining inspiration awaits with our latest round of Best Bites. (Richmond magazine)

25 Years of Soul: The Eggleston family is part of Richmond’s culinary history, known for the historic Hotel Eggleston in Jackson Ward and, for the past 25 years, Croaker’s Spot, a steady presence in Southern soul food, beloved for its fish boats and cornbread. Former host Sherita McGowan took over ownership in 2024 but continues to honor those roots, and this weekend, the restaurant will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a free block party marking a quarter century in business.

Wine, Dine, Vibe: Pull up to Sefton Coffee Co. for a party on a Monday. The downtown cafe is hosting a spring soiree with a stacked lineup: gregarious wine guru Michael Smith of Native Selections; Catalonian winemaker Ignasi Segui; and chef Andrew Manning, former owner of the bygone Longoven and Nokoribi and now proprietor of Little House Green Grocery. Expect relaxing music, Spanish flavors filtered through the Chesapeake Bay and plenty of heady pours. Manning says he’s leaning toward a tapas-style spread and teases garlic shrimp, oysters on the half shell, white bean and octopus salad, chorizo and potatoes, rockfish ceviche, grilled tomato bread, and jamón and cheese.

Culinary Giants: Richmond culinary duo Deb Freeman (the historian) and Leah Branch (the chef) are heading to New York City for a one-night-only dinner steeped in legacy. Edna’s Table on May 5 brings together Branch and fellow chefs Adrienne Cheatham, Sohui Kim and Mashama Bailey, with Freeman serving as emcee, to celebrate 50 years of Edna Lewis’ landmark cookbook, “The Taste of Country Cooking.” Held at Gage & Tollner, where Lewis once served as executive chef, the evening pairs a tribute menu with Freeman’s storytelling. Road trip?

Lively Lunch: Olivia Wilson, the whimsical freelance baker and former co-owner of Brenner Pass, is making a special appearance at Celladora and, somehow, seats are still available. The chef gained a rep for her bright and seasonal spins on lunch at the wine bar before stepping back last year. Seatings for 11:30 a.m. are still available, and menu whispers include stuffed radishes with chevre, spring salad, focaccia with green pea butter, swiss chard farci and carrot granita.

Sign of the Season: Prepare for the onset of pungent breath, because ramps are making their fleeting annual appearance. I had my first taste at The Roosevelt the other night, simply sauteed with olive oil. I’ve spotted (and smelled) bundles for sale at Little House Green Grocery and Tuckahoe Seafood, and no doubt they will be gracing restaurant menus in the days to come.

Shhh: Ticket sales are live for the next Silent Reading Party on April 21 at Blue Bee Cider. I love that these events force you to lock in with a book and stray from digital distractions for a couple of hours. Bonus: cider for sipping.

Booze-quincentennial: Some of the top distillers in the state have teamed up to craft a super rare trio of spirits (gin, rum, whiskey) on the verge of the country’s 250th. The commonwealth has always loved its imbibing, and Virginia is the “birthplace of American spirits.” Among the crew involved is Barry Haneberg from Richmond’s Virago Spirits, whose rum is featured in the rum blend, and the whiskey blend includes booze from Scott’s Addition-based Reservoir Distillery. (News release)

Pinkies Up: Queen’s Library Tea Room has officially opened the doors of its brand-new digs at 9200 Stony Point Parkway Find gold and green decor, regal vibes, and transportive cups at the appointment-only tearoom.

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