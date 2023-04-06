Richmond Food News: April 6-12

× Expand How many deviled eggs are appropriate to eat in one sitting? We’d prefer not to answer, but we do have leads on new spots, weekend pop-ups and more down below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Siblings in Sync

Not only are a brother-and-sister duo in Richmond opening restaurants at the same time, they’re also sharing the same building. Following in the footsteps of their restaurateur father and sister, Tito and Estefay Padilla are on the cusp of debuting two concepts of their own. Stay tuned for a taqueria and breakfast-forward cafe to take over the former Mojo’s space, which closed in 2020 after two decades in business. (Richmond magazine)

Not Far From the Tree

We’re all suckers for a feel-good story, and recent news from Virginia’s first urban cidery is igniting all the fuzzy feels. After 10 years of pouring heirloom-spiked selections in Manchester and then Scott’s Addition, Blue Bee Cider founder Courtney Mailey is moving on, and longtime employees are moving up. With eyes set on new digs, partners Mackenzie Smith and Taylor Benson are taking over the reins of the business. (Richmond magazine)

Big Green

In our latest Ingredient feature, writer Stephanie Ganz tackles escarole, a leafy Italian green that is ideal for slow braises and shares a familial bond with frisee and radicchio. Learn about how Autumn Campbell of Tomten Farm prefers to prepare the green, a few standout dishes around town featuring escarole and ways to balance its beloved bitterness. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

“All hail handhelds” was our motto last month with our multifaceted sandwich-palooza that covered everything from snacks for under $5 to deli classics, must-have condiments and a forthcoming hoagie shop serving serious Philly and South Jersey energy. Also in the mix, sandwiches that span the globe, a hot dog tour, and spots that ditch the meat and wheat. (Richmond magazine)

A biannual tradition, Richmond Restaurant Week is kicking off its spring edition April 24-30 following a million-dollar milestone. (Richmond magazine)

Looking for a little action in the form of flaming desserts or meats carved tableside? Here are five ways to combine dining with a side of drama. (Richmond magazine)

Three decades ago, grunge and Nirvana were in, blockbuster movies included “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and “Home Alone,” and Johnny and Katrina Giavos were just diving into their role as restaurateurs with the opening of Sidewalk Cafe. Happy anniversary to the Main Street mainstay with welcoming booths and one of the most cherished brunches in town.

Taking over the shuttered Spoonbread Bistro space in the Fan, Mike’s Jazz Cafe is movin’ and groovin’ with a focus on music and soul food.

After making a splash last season with its sip-and-cycle pontoon boat, Paddle Club RVA, Sea Suite Cruises is introducing a new addition to the fleet. Joining its sister venture on the James, the 40-footer Tiki Club RVA has officially hit the water. Bonus: Both vessels embrace BYO sips and snacks. (News release)

Charm School Study Hall recently teased a towering soft-serve treat delightfully dubbed the Big Ass Cone, double the height and surely double the fun. While it’s not a regular menu item yet, it may make the regular rotation this summer.

A concoction of vodka, ginger ale, Concord grape juice and lime juice, Transfusions are the unofficial cocktail on the golf course. With the Masters tournament in full swing, the Westhampton neighborhood hangout The Grill is pouring Cirrus-spiked Transfusions and John Daly cocktails all week.

The more fun, sprinkle-adorned cousin of the childhood snack, frosted animal crackers have taken the crown in Scoop ice cream shop’s March Madness-inspired flavor tournament. Look for the new addition to hit the case in the coming months.

Up All Night Bakery is bidding farewell to Lakeside. Owner Jonathan Highfield announced that starting April 9, the Bellevue shop will serve as the sole storefront for patrons to score croissants, cookies and more.

Wood & Iron is adding to its Richmond portfolio with a location at 12120 W. Broad St. in Short Pump set to open May 1.

Want a little ASMR action in your life with a Richmond-area connection? Spot San-J tamari — only made in Japan and Henrico — in this video from Lego maker and foodie Hypno Motion.

