Richmond Food News: April 3-9

× Expand A smorgasbord of Food News awaits below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A pair of pals have joined forces to introduce Studio One Twenty, a collaborative hub for their entrepreneurial concepts that doubles as an event space. At the helm: Beth Dixon, longtime Richmond bartender (formerly of Pasture, Perch and L’Opossum) and founder of cocktail consulting company Salt and Acid, and Robin Gahan, the decorator behind Marble Moon Interiors. Stay tuned for future pop-ups, fun mixers and community gatherings. (Richmond magazine)

On the Greens

Noticing the lack of cocktail options on the golf course, Richmond radiologist Turner Lewis turned his love for libations into a full-fledged business. His Fore Craft Cocktails offers canned sips (like the Southside, made with vodka, lime, mint and soda) that can be scored on shelves at area stores and beyond. Pop ’em in the fridge, pop ’em in the cooler, pop ’em on the green. (Richmond magazine)

Best Bites

Time away from a favorite dish can often amplify your adoration when you score it again — I’m looking at you, papaya salad from Pho Tay Do. Zippy, pungent and layered with textures, the Vietnamese starter earned my shout-out in this month’s edition of Best Bites. My colleagues also weigh in, directing diners to an Indian restaurant tucked away in a Midlothian strip mall and a pork and pimento sandwich so Southern I can hear the drawl. (Richmond magazine)

Bonjour, 4

Welcome Petit Four, a pint-sized bakeshop and sibling spot from the crew behind French-leaning establishments Beaucoup, Grisette and Jardin. The Fan boulangerie is helmed by pastry chef Kendra Noel, who has been working at Grisette for nearly three years. Find the little bakery operating from the Lombardy Street side of the Jardin patio every Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. Last week’s lineup included rustic sourdough boules, baseball-bat-sized baguettes, classic Parisian jambon beurre, pretzels, focaccia, caneles and other sweet somethings. (News release)

ICYMI

Five years post-pandemic, we take a temp check on Richmond’s independent restaurant scene. (Richmond magazine)

Kuba Kuba manager Ben Bundens boasts a lengthy restaurant resume. (Richmond magazine)

Owner Ashley Lewis debuts a second juicy location of her smoothie shop, The Beet Box, in Union Hill. (Richmond magazine)

Take a tropical trip with orgeat, a syrup bringing nutty, beachy vibes to cocktails. (Richmond magazine)

Fiercely Frida: Starting this Friday, April 5, the works of the colorful Mexican artist and feminist icon Frida Kahlo will be on display at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. In conjunction with the exhibition opening, the VMFA is hosting ¡FridaFest! from 1 to 7 p.m., and the snack lineup is stacked. Find Con Salsa, La Doña Cocina Mexicana, La Guelaguetza, Taqueria Panchito and TBT El Gallo, along with sweet treats from Dulceria Minilandia and La Michoacana, plus specials inside the Best Cafe.

Babe Alert: Saddle up for a Birthday Hoedown Throwdown at one of the city’s most enduring and energetic safe spaces, Babes of Carytown. The glitter-tinged watering hole, known for its dance floor and Jell-O shots, celebrates 46 years on April 3, earning the title of the oldest LGBTQ establishment and neighborhood bar in the city. Babes is estimated to be one of 34 lesbian bars in the U.S. and the only one left in Virginia, according to the Lesbian Bar Project, Axios Richmond reports.

Patio Party: Heads up: There’s a freshly minted patio in Scott’s Addition, weekend temps are looking mild, and oysters are a buck all day on Sundays. Lillian recently introduced a sunny (yet shaded) extension, adding about a dozen seats outside. P.S.: Spritzes and splashes + al fresco bivalves = farewell seasonal depression.

Go Grains: Reservoir Distillery Director of Distillery Education Shelly Sackier is not only a whiskey connoisseur, she’s a grain expert. In recent years, she and the Reservoir team have been studying and unearthing the truth behind some of the country’s oldest grains used in spirits and were recently recognized for their work. Dubbed the Virginia Heritage Grain Project, their initiative won first place at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States innovation awards.

Our House: On April 2, Monroe Ward will welcome Chez Nous. Located at 4 W. Cary St., the French-influenced wine shop will double as a mercantile and casual wine bar serving small bites including smoked salmon deviled eggs and rosemary-Parmesan madeleines. The owners describe it as their “ode to France and their sense of joie de vivre.”

Better Together: Blue Bee Cider is rounding up its small-batch beverage brethren for the inaugural Outskirts Fest. On April 19, owners McKenzie Smith and Taylor Benson are throwing down with Black Heath Meadery and Brainstorm Brewhouse for a party featuring local sips, snacks and live tunes.

Back on the Farm: After pausing operations in February 2024 due to health issues, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery owner Lisa Pumphrey plans to pour pints again. In an IG post, she announced that she is teaming up with her original co-founder, Farris Loutfi, to “return Lickinghole Creek to our original vision,” i.e., seasonally inspired suds. The Goochland farm brewery is aiming for a late April to mid-May reopening.

‘Paris Novel’ 2.0: Last week, legendary food writer Ruth Reichl paid us a visit for the All Henrico Reads event. She discussed her latest release, “The Paris Novel,” a food- and fashion-filled story that reminds readers to find joy in the simple things. Fans of the fictional tale and its main character, Stella, can expect a follow-up after Reichl confirmed a sequel. (Richmond magazine)

Upcoming Events