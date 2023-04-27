Richmond Food News: April 27-May 3

× Expand A selection of the Japanese-inspired eats at Nokoribi, the in-house restaurant at The Veil Brewing Co.’s new flagship taproom. Get the deets and more of the week’s Food News below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

New Flame

Some of the biggest names in the Richmond food and beverage scene have joined forces for an 8,300-square-foot taproom/restaurant/Scott’s Addition hangout. On the anniversary of its seventh year of fruited sours and hoppy IPAs, The Veil Brewing Co. celebrated with the debut of a new flagship taproom featuring Nokoribi, an in-house Japanese-inspired food concept helmed by the crew behind Longoven. (Richmond magazine)

Sour Power

Sour libations have been a thing since sailors started mixing rum and lime juice aboard their ships centuries ago. Check out a local selection of these tangy cocktails, including two classic versions and two riffs on the theme. (Richmond magazine)

Allium Family

Calling all fans of garlic, chives and onions. A sweet cousin in the allium family is heralding spring — we’re talking about leeks. The warm-weather crop is gracing area markets and menus, and we have a handful of tips on buying and cooking, plus a simple recipe that showcases this seasonal standout. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Evolving from a pandemic pop-up to a full-fledged restaurant, Slurp Ramen is now open in Church Hill, serving tonkotsu and Suntory whiskey highballs. Stay tuned for its neighboring concept,The Emerald Lounge, also from the owners of The Jasper, to join the fun in coming weeks. (Richmond magazine)

Brothers Paulo and Nelson Benavides were born and raised in the restaurant industry, and in the past decade have begun creating an empire of their own. We caught up with the duo behind Y Tu Mama, Pepe’s and the newly opened Hibachi House. (Richmond magazine)

Whether you’re looking for a way to celebrate Mother’s Day or you just fancy a “spot of tea,” we’ve got a handful of ways to enjoy local tea tastings. (Richmond magazine)

Richmond Restaurant Week wraps up on April 30. Catch the last few days of the RVADine tradition and fundraiser that benefits Feed More and snag a reso at one of over 40 participating spots. (Richmond magazine)

The Fan’s own hoagie emporium, South Jersey and Philly-inspired Stanley’s is officially slinging cheesesteaks, roast pork sandwiches and slices of tomato pie. Added bonus: a thoughtfully curated wine list and a pool table. (Richmond magazine)

Traveling espresso cart Paix, helmed by former Roastology baristas Danny Hodge and Seth McDaniel, is taking things up a notch. The two shared that they recently left their coffee shop gigs and are pursuing the espresso venture full time. (Richmond magazine)

Lindsey Food Group will add yet another restaurant to its growing portfolio, Rams House Bar + Kitchen in the former Pies & Pints space. (Richmond BizSense)

Ramps in all their pungent, garlicky glory have slowly begun making their annual return to area menus. A classic: the white pizza with ramps from 8 1/2.

Center of the Universe Brewing Company owner Chris Ray is known in recent years for his beer, but he’s also known for his pro baseball career. The former MLB relief pitcher has been selected to represent the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic on Memorial Day weekend. (News release)

The in-person Birdhouse Farmers Market is back in action after a winter pause.

Fresca on Addison has a new owner again after first changing hands in 2021.

One of the biggest music events in the state, Pharrell William’s Something in the Water returns to Virginia Beach this weekend, and there’s a familiar name on the vendor lineup. Food truck 1115 Mobile Kitchen, known for its traditional and vegan chicken nuggets and sandwiches, was selected as one of the vendors for the Festival Food Village.

Carytown favorite Chum Chum Onigiri is expanding. Influenced by kawaii, the Japanese aesthetic of cuteness, the snack shop held a soft opening on Sunday at its new storefront at 9053 Staples Mill Road.

For the May issue of Richmond magazine, I wrote a feature on Smoke in Chimneys, a trout hatchery reviving the state fish and garnering attention from top chefs for its premium product. A few months ago, Smoke in Chimneys owner Ty Walker transported 550 gallons of spring water from the hills of Appalachia to Richmond to be brewed in Troutbier at Tabol Brewing. This weekend, from April 28-29, the beer will receive its inaugural pour. Bonus: BLT (bacon, lettuce, trout) sandwiches, smoked trout corn dogs and smash burgers are on the menu, too.

Coming in with the decision-making assist, and just in time for river hangs to commence, Belle Isle Moonshine is rolling out a variety four-pack of canned cocktails that includes the flavors Lemon Lavender Spritz, Blood Orange Smash, Transfusion and Yuzu Ginger Mule.

Upcoming Events