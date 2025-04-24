Richmond Food News: April 24-30

× Expand Head below for a feast of events, RVADine debuts and more Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Charting Courses

As if the fabulous weather weren’t enough of a reason, chef Brittanny Anderson is presenting an extra excuse to eat al fresco. Starting at Brenner Pass April 26, the Richmond restaurateur is launching Seashell Saturdays, a fornightly party on the patio dedicated to seafood, including lots of Virginia oysters. The concept, aiming for “fish shack” vibes, draws inspiration from Anderson’s great-grandmother and upbringing near the Northern Neck. (Richmond magazine)

Savoring Success

From Keya Wingfield’s growing chip empire to Joye B. Moore’s successful sweet potato pie biz, RVA-based food companies are making strides in the packaged goods market. While snacking may be down nationwide, many local entrepreneurs are actually experiencing increased sales and finding opportunities to expand. Learn more about how these hungry purveyors are charging ahead. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Diners are special places, blending casual approachability, familiar fare and a hard-to-duplicate atmosphere – especially Carytown’s space-themed hole in the wall, Galaxy Diner. In our most recent Remember That Place? feature, we enter the orbit of this mainstay, known for its tenured staff, fried pickles and tinned milkshakes. (Richmond magazine)

Torpedo Time

In our latest edition of 5 Faves, writer Genevelyn Steele surveys the local banh mi scene, hunting down prime examples of the Vietnamese sandwich with French connections, from classic iterations smeared with delectable pate to more modern riffs including a vegan BBQ variety. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Mushroom Mania festival founder and ’shroom fanatic Lauren Vincelli highlights offerings from the region’s many fungi friends. (Richmond magazine)

A Richmond sushi spot offers a chef’s-choice experience. (Richmond magazine)

Celery is a star player in spring cocktails. (Richmond magazine)

Shawarma Welcome: A new lunch and dinner option has entered the chat in Jackson Ward. Earlier this week, Scott’s Shawarma debuted its latest location at 404 N. Second St. Helmed by Palestinian-born New York transplant Mahmoud Farah, the newest outpost is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Tough Cookie: One of the city’s most community-aligned feel-good organizations is closing its doors. Westover Hills’ Tablespoons Bakery, which employs young adults with developmental disabilities, will cease operations at its cafe Saturday, in addition to dismantling its nonprofit, The Next Move Program. Known for its unicorn cookies, the bakery began as a farmers market pop-up and evolved into a supportive brick-and-mortar business. Both were founded by Elizabeth Redford, who cites rising rent prices, the slashing of DEI-related funding, an increase in the bakery’s cost of goods and health concerns for the decision.

‘Made to Feed’: Taking over the former 8 ½ location in Church Hill and inspired by the late, legendary Carver eatery The Black Sheep, Chimbo Sandwich Shoppe is officially in action. Pop by the takeout, lunch-only HQ for hefty sandos including The Chicken Caesar cutlet and the Philadelphian on house-baked breads. This marks the third business in the neighborhood for co-owner Alexa Schuett, also of Riverbend Roastery and Liberty Public House. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.

Keep It Weird: Cue your favorite tunes, grab a pal and venture to Powhatan April 26 and 27 for a beer fest celebrating sour, super fermented and offbeat suds. One of Fine Creek Brewing Co.’s signature events, the eighth annual Wild & Weird Festival unites breweries and cideries from Virginia and beyond for an all-day funk fest and tasting.

2 for Tea: Ben Wong’s Tea has opened its second outpost in Willow Lawn (joining the original in Midlothian), specializing in house-baked breads and pastries and other desserts — including pillowy mango mousse, custard buns and mochi doughnuts — and plenty of milk teas.

Salty, Smoky, Sudsy: Ardent Craft Ales’ annual outdoor shindig Swine & Brine promises a stacked and smoky bill on Saturday, April 26, including flavorful appearances from Rappahannock Oyster Co., Cambodian pop-up Royal Pig, taco spot El Taconazo, spicy Thai pop-up Nam Prik Pao and neighboring eatery Eazzy Burger.

In Bloom: Marking its 40th anniversary in 2025, Maymont’s Herbs Galore presents a bumper crop of delights for plant lovers. Returning April 26, the massive plant sale blooms across the Carriage House Lawn, offering a fun opportunity to score niche seeds or veggies and foster that green thumb. The title of herb of the year at the event goes to chamomile, whose daisy-like blooms boast medicinal benefits and culinary uses.

Sweet Dreams: I love re-upping my coffee supply with beans from local roasters, and a new drop from Paix Coffee in the Museum District has piqued my interest. Orange Delight - Thermal Shock Bourbon Pimienta is out now, with nostalgic notes of Dreamsicle, sweet wine and orange Tootsie Pop that scream summer.

