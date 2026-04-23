Richmond Food News: April 23-29

× Expand A freshly picked collection of Food News is yours to savor below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘Heart Work’

Following a turning point in her life, Richmond chef Tye Hall began to reimagine her role in the food world. That shift has led her to like-minded collaborators, including Crozet-based culinary historian and storyteller Leni Sorenson. Last weekend, the duo hosted Fire & Memory, a sold-out dinner celebrating heritage, with more events to come. (Richmond magazine)

The Art of Being a Regular

In her Richmond magazine debut, writer and avid local diner Toria Edmonds-Howell explores the lost practice of showing up. Proudly embracing the role of a restaurant regular, she invites readers to reconsider the rush toward what’s hot and new, and instead appreciate what is familiar and right in front of them. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Cevapi, slow-cooked goulash, fluffy and fresh pita, and Eastern European vintages. In our latest ode to restaurants with longevity, we head to Patterson Avenue’s Balkan Restaurant. Unassuming, no frills and with an employee-turned-owner story, it’s a taste of the Old World in the West End. (Richmond magazine)

Mutually Beneficial

One of the city’s longest dining traditions is back for its biannual run and continues through April 26. If you’re new here, Richmond Restaurant Week is the brainchild of Acacia Midtown co-owner Aline Reitzer. It began as a way to support the local food scene and has grown into a major fundraiser. The lowdown: Participating restaurants (including Alewife, Birdie’s, Conejo, Revel and Southern Kitchen) offer three-course prix fixe menus for $42.26, with $5.26 per meal donated to area hunger relief charity Feed More.

ICYMI

Chef Maria Martin of Juan More Taco talks about her culinary beginnings and a new vegan food line. (Richmond magazine)

Curry’s brings Caribbean cuisine to Jackson Ward. (Richmond magazine)

All hail garlic, the pungent allium that plays a powerful supporting role in these local dishes. (Richmond magazine)

Bites of Spring: Scarlet-tinged strawberries and fleeting garlicky ramps are here — get ’em while you can! There are whispers of a short berry season from local farmers due to the chaotic temps. Ramps are popping up at The Mayor, Sub Rosa Bakery, Secret Squares, 1115 Mobile Kitchen and more.

Nice Rice: I’d never heard of ice rice, but Broad Street eatery Mr. Noodle recently shared this new addition to its spring and summer menus, and the chilly, texture-crazy, boba-esque bowl of sweet, glutinous rice and crushed ice with toppings such as fruit, peanuts and jellies has me planning a stop. “Not rice pudding. Not dessert soup. It’s its own thing.”

RVADine Debuts

The family behind Lola’s Farmhouse Bistro in Manakin-Sabot is heading into the city. Couple Eric Hess and Marianne Trak plan to debut OPA! Social, a whopping 6,000-square-foot Greek-forward restaurant in Libbie Mill-Midtown. Fun fact: Trak grew up in the biz, and her family owns The Grapevine. (News release)

Cameo Cakery & Cafe is heading to Powhatan — sort of. The sweet treat shop with a focus on cupcakes plans to take over ownership of Rise & Grind Cafe (3879 Old Buckingham Road), introducing popular items from its current menu.

Little Bites

RVA’s oldest Irish pub looks a little different these days. Forest Hill mainstay O’Toole’s is boasting brand-new booths after decades of visitors. A pint and a peek, anyone?

Stone Brewing Co.’s ties to Richmond are coming to an end. The beer brand, until recently owned by Sapporo, was sold for the second time in four years, meaning it will no longer be produced here. The local brewery will remain a Sapporo property, and the taproom will shutter temporarily for a rebranding. (Richmond BizSense)

I’m here for a bean machine moment, and the local roasters behind Recluse Roasting Project are making it simple to secure their coffee any time of day. Earlier this week, spouses Aimee Biggerstaff and Jack Fleming unveiled a sleek vending machine outside their roastery in Lakeside.

Weekend Plans

Ardent Craft Ales’ annual Swine and Brine party is this Saturday, April 25. It’s an all-day affair of bivalves, smoked meats and suds. The Scott’s Addition brewery is inviting pals Belmont Butchery, River City Wood Fire pizza, El Taconazo, ZZQ and Eazzy Burger.

Get funky with fungus at the ninth annual Mushroom Mania on April 25. Take a look at this roundup from last year’s event highlighting mushroom maniacs across the city. (Richmond magazine)

A handful of purveyors from the commonwealth — and a local artist with a knack for painting edible items — are gathering for a multicourse dinner at Amuse on April 25. Produce from Shine Farms and Old Tavern Farm will be featured, along with pairings from Troddenvale Cider and art from Molly Reeder.

One of my favorite bakeries is making its way to Richmond on April 26 for a special appearance. Charlottesville’s Cou Cou Rachou, led by baker Rachel De Jong, is popping up at Space Bomb Studios with pastries and coffee starting at 9 a.m.

Show some support for Birdhouse Farmers Market during a preseason shindig, April 26 at Stock in Manchester. Tickets to the silent auction are $35 and include snacks, live music and the chance to bid on items from dozens of RVA businesses.

RVA Love

Leah Branch, executive chef of The Roosevelt and a recent James Beard Award nominee, was recognized in The Local Palate’s best restaurants in the South issue.

On the podcast “Taste,” co-host Matt Rodbard described Richmond as one of his “favorite cities in America” and gave a shout-out to the escarole with garlic, pine nuts and golden raisins; squid ink pasta; and white pie at Dinamo (Full disclosure: His sister-in-law is a co-owner), along with praising the signature Buffalo octopus and banana brulee cheesecake at Lafayette Tavern.

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