Richmond Food News: April 20-26

News surrounding sandwiches, soup for slurpin', Earth Day festivities and more awaits below.

When the Broth Hits the Lips

The owners of The Jasper are coming in hot — with bowls of ramen and highballs on draft. Started as a pop-up concept that grew during the pandemic, Slurp Ramen marks the first foray into a full-fledged restaurant for the bar gurus. A modern ramen shop boasting the only Toki highball draft machine in the state, the Church Hill venture will be opening oh-so soon. (Richmond magazine)

Slow and Steady

In the past dozen years, brothers Paolo and Nelson Benavides, now with a third partner, have been building their food and beverage empire. With family roots in the restaurant industry, the Jalisco, Mexico, natives have introduced a collection of ventures from Pepe’s to Hibachi Box and Y Tu Mama and are planning two more eateries. (Richmond magazine)

Pinkies Out

Whether you’re plotting an experiential Mother’s Day gift or just can’t get enough of those mini cucumber sandwiches, this month’s 5 Faves embraces the theme of tea time. Writer Genevelyn Steele presents a bevy of ways to satiate a tea fix, from refreshing spring sips to a contemporary tea shop and a tasting in a local tea dome. (Richmond magazine)

A Culinary Win-win

We’re approaching one of the most delicious — and charitable — weeks of the year: From April 24-30, dozens of area restaurants will roll out special multicourse prix-fixe menus for a steal at $35.23, with $5.23 per meal donated to hunger-relief nonprofit Feed More. Founded in 2001 by Acacia Midtown co-owner Aline Reitzer, Richmond Restaurant Week has become a local institution. (Richmond magazine)

Hey, Youse Guys

Channeling South Jersey and Philly flair and importing bread from the homeland of hoagies, Stanley’s officially opens its doors today, April 20. Taking over the former Robin Inn space in the Fan, the project is helmed by James Kohler, formerly of Brenner Pass, and Mike Epps of Cobra Burger. Swing by for a Larry David, featuring smoked whitefish salad, arugula, anchovy verde and capers or a classic cheesesteak and wash it down with a Miller High Life pony and a game of pool. (Richmond magazine)

Suds and Sips

It’s time to get funky in Powhatan this weekend during Fine Creek Brewing Company’s double-header dedicated to sour and fermented brews. The annual Wild & Weird Festival invites a dozen-plus guest breweries from Richmond and beyond to pour their best barrel-aged suds, with oysters and snacks to boot.

Blue Atlas will host its annual Backyard Wine Expo, a soiree with over 25 offerings, heavy apps and deals on bottles, on April 26. Pro tip: Plan wisely and catch the sunset — the Fulton Hill gem features one of the best views of the city skyline.

On April 22, Petersburg welcomes Resolution Winery; the small-batch Black-owned vintner will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome guests into the new space that will be open Saturdays and Sundays. (News release)

ICYMI

Buzzing around town with a traveling espresso cart, pop-up Paix Espresso offers a tight menu of cafe classics. (Richmond magazine)

Focaccia Friday not only has a nice ring to it, the weekly ode to fluffy, fermented squares from 8 1/2 is an RVADine must-try. (Richmond magazine)

Happy Hand Pies crafts portable pockets of joy. (Richmond magazine)

Debuting its brand-new digs and the Japanese-inspired Nokoribi, an in-house food concept from the Longoven team, The Veil Brewing Co. will host a grand-opening block party on April 22 from noon to midnight, including music, a mechanical bull and a handful of guest food concepts from High Roller Lobster Co. to Gelati Celesti.

Open daily, La Rancherita Mexican Taqueria y Paleteria recently made its debut at 3423 Cox Road in Henrico.

Specializing in sushi, hibachi and bento, Akoya Japanese Kitchen held a soft-opening event earlier this week at 10921 W. Broad St.

After over 100 years of selling fresh seafood, P.T. Hastings Famous Seafood on Old Parham Road has shuttered after its owner suffered a brain injury. April 22 marks the last day of business. (WTVR CBS 6)

The founder of pop-up burger concept SmashedRVA has announced that he’ll be hanging up the nomadic lifestyle for a future brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Grisette 2.0? On Instagram last week, the team from the Church Hill brasserie shared that they’re on the hunt for a multifaceted, “mothership”-style space that offers more room for production.

If you want to rekindle some memories of old Richmond, check out “Signs of Good Taste” by Ann Meade Besenfelder. The book, of which I was unaware until falling down an Instagram rabbit hole, profiles a dozen Fan restaurants. And, in honor of Throwback Thursday and simply because nostalgia ignites all the fuzzy feels, head this way to take it back to Bamboo Cafe circa the 1980s; Dylan Barrows shared some photos from when his parents ran the business.

