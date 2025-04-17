Richmond Food News: April 17-23

× Expand Catch Cobra Burger (whose limited-edition chicken sandwich is pictured above) hosting cocktail pop-up Nightcrawler for a breakfast-themed event on April 20. More details and a piled-high helping of Food News await below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

In Good Hands

A dining experience more familiar to sushi devotees in Tokyo, LA or New York, omakase (translated from Japanese as “I leave it up to you”) has entered the chat in Richmond. Located in the former Third Street Diner space, Japanese restaurant Nami recently converted its upstairs space into an intimate six-person sushi den, where guests can embark on a 13-course chef’s-choice sushi experience. Learn more about the captain for this voyage and his journey with sushi. (Richmond magazine)

A Forager’s Feast

Calling all wild mushroom hounds, mycelium nerds and umami lovers: Mushroom Mania is back. Taking over Stone Brewing Co. April 19, the annual event founded by Lauren Vincelli is in its eighth year and bigger than ever. Ahead of the gathering, Vincelli shares her favorite local fungi offerings, including savory dishes from area eateries, unique beverages and produce from farmers around the region. (Richmond magazine)

Stalk to Me

Savory sips have a growing following in the cocktail realm. One ingredient making its way into more and more libations happens to be a member of the culinary holy trinity: celery. The crunchy stalks are a key element in drinks at Lolita’s, My Noodle & Bar, and The Jasper, and, for those seeking a booze-free sip, I also just spotted a celery-lime spritz on the menu at Lillian. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Celebrate spring with delectable seasonal delicacies including shad roe, soft-shell crabs and asparagus. (Richmond magazine)

A Big Herm’s Kitchen alumna has taken over the catering side of the business. (Richmond magazine)

Tasty Tour: Call a pal, plot your stops and prepare for the kickoff of one of the city’s longest-running dining traditions. Richmond Restaurant Week — launched in 2001 by hospitality pro and Acacia Midtown co-owner Aline Reitzer — returns April 21-27. Participating restaurants, from Alewife and Conejo to Kismet Modern Indian and West Coast Provisions, will offer three-course prix fixe menus for a super deal of $35, with $5.25 benefiting local hunger relief nonprofit Feed More. Pro tip: Make reservations and don’t wait until the weekend.

New Bag: Lay’s potato chips is known for its portfolio of over 200 flavors, from sought-after global finds scored at specialty markets to the more widely available classics. The bigwig chip company recently called on the public to weigh in on new flavors, and out of 700,000 entries, a Chesterfield County resident’s proposal piqued their interest. Giving a nod to her family’s time in South Korea, Lynn submitted Korean-style Fried Chicken, and she is one of three finalists in the contest, soon to be up for a public vote. (Axios Richmond)

Breakfast Bonanza: Asheville, North Carolina-born and now Richmond-based cocktail concept Nightcrawler is collab-ing with Church Hill smashburger joint Cobra Burger to host a blasphemous breakfast-for-dinner party on Easter Sunday (6 to 10 p.m.). Dubbed Raising the Dead, the pop-up promises diner food and childhood favorites in drink and burger form. Expect a heavy blend of 4/20 energy and the absolutely unexpected.

Dropping Anchor: Judging by its Instagram stories, Cirrus Vodka is getting oh-so close to unveiling its new tasting room and cocktail lounge in the Ballast Development, also home to forthcoming Slack Tide Fish Co. and recently opened Yellow Umbrella Provisions, in Scott’s Addition. The fresh space features a sprawling patio with yellow-and-white cabana-style umbrellas; a menu of classic, retro and dirty cocktails; and, upon neighbor Slack Tide’s opening, snacks including seafood dip and fry baskets. Cirrus also got a nod in VinePair from a D.C.-based bartender praising the Virginia potato vodka as their fave for cocktail making. Stay tuned for an exact opening date.

Field of Dreams: Launched in 2023, Celeste Farms has organically grown into the mutlifaceted vision that founder Ian Newell — also owner of Goatocado — had in mind. The idyllic Varina farm just started a new membership program with perks ranging from deals on intimate supper clubs, produce and provisions to access to its communal spas, which might just be the slowdown you didn’t know you needed.

Better Together: Cue the Billy Strings, rock a tie-dye and head to Blue Bee Cider for the first-ever Outskirts Fest. A trifecta of fermented alcoholic beverage offerings, the event brings together Black Heath Meadery, Brainstorm Brewhouse and Blue Bee Cider for a party showcasing their small-batch libations, plus eats from Nam Prik Pao, Kobop, Heal Thy Self and SweetNPurdy.

Sweet Introduction: Last week, I picked up a sixer of dense and delightful preordered doughnuts from Mr. Baker. A connoisseur of vegan and gluten-free treats, the Lynchburg native has made a name for himself at Charlottesville farmers market, and in more recent months has been dipping into the RVA doughnut circuit with pop-ups at Garnett's. Keep an eye out for the next appearance and don’t dare miss the apple fritter.

Dip In: Church Hill’s Second Bottle Wine and Snack Shop is hosting the second Dippity Dip Dinner on May 18, with tickets going on sale April 22. The deal with Dippity Dip: Baker Giustino Riccio — former pizzaiolo at Galley — will be harking back to the breads of his childhood, revisiting the nostalgic snack offerings of his Italian grandmother, while owner Erin Keene will be pouring wines. Only 20 tickets are available, and they go quickly!

