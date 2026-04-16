Richmond Food News: April 16-22

× Expand Scroll below for a plateful of the latest Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Bonded by Flavor

Sometimes life has a funny way of presenting opportunities when you least expect them. That’s exactly what happened to Sylvia Alecia Coppin-Smith and Gabriel Smith, spouses and owners of Curry’s Caribbean Restaurant & Bar in Jackson Ward. A serendipitous encounter set the duo, who launched a food truck together, on a path to opening a brick-and-mortar venture that reflects their roots in Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. (Richmond magazine)

‘Cooking for Myself’

Chef Maria Martin of Latin American eatery Juan More Taco didn’t intend to become known for her vegan food. But now, after years of operating her family-run Fan restaurant — and many requests from the public — the Honduran native is launching a line of frozen vegan fare dubbed Casa Vegana, plant-based takes on al pastor, carne asada and more. (Richmond magazine)

All for Allium

The everyday cousin to the fleeting ramp, garlic is calling. From a new chophouse plating oven-roasted bulbs to a bagel joint whose creations pack a pungent punch, 5 Faves curator Genevelyn Steele has sniffed out local spots highlighting the allium. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Wine bar Jardin will introduce daytime hours, complete with espresso, pastries and picnic fare to go. (Richmond magazine)

Chef Clay Hostetler celebrates his 20th anniversary behind the stove at Helen’s. (Richmond magazine)

From ice-cold to down and dirty, martinis are always having a moment. (Richmond magazine)

Food Rescue: Ever walked into a Kroger and noticed a section near the front of the store labeled Flashfood? Here’s the scoop: The program (a partnership with grocery app Flashfood) lets shoppers snag fresh items nearing their best-by date at a discount — saving money while avoiding waste. Launched as a pilot last summer, the initiative helped save nearly $700,000 in groceries and diverted more than 290,000 pounds of food from landfills. It’s now available at every Kroger in the Mid-Atlantic Division. (News release)

Big Booze Changes: Rules surrounding the food-to-alcohol ratio have long been a point of contention at Virginia restaurants — and starting July 1, those rules are loosening. Previously, restaurants had to pull in 45% of their sales from food. Now, the amount scales with revenue; RVA Mag shares the details and gives examples of local restaurants that fall in the various categories.

Munchie Mania: If late-night runs to the border or the golden arches have had you in a chokehold, Devil’s Lettuce is here to help. For an “up in smoke” 4/20 pregame on April 19, the Innsbrook vegan spot is serving up nostalgic fast-food favorites including a jackfruit McRib, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and a riff on a Big Mac.

Keep It Weird: One of the funkiest beer celebrations of all is back at Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co. April 18-19. The annual Wild & Weird Festival — now in its ninth year — features brews driven by wild and spontaneous yeast, with a lineup including local favorites from Triple Crossing to Väsen and other commonwealth favorites from Pen Druid to Oozlefinch.

Mark Those Calendars

Next weekend is packed with all the voracious events — plot wisely!

Fungi Fun: Fungus is among us at the ninth annual Mushroom Mania, at Stone Brewing on April 25. Helmed by Richmond mag freelance writer Lauren Vincelli, the event features discussions and demos with industry leaders, food and drink (including pies from Furnace Pizza Co. with Easterday oyster mushrooms, plus shroom-spiked brews), local vendors, and more.

Fungus is among us at the ninth annual Mushroom Mania, at Stone Brewing on April 25. Helmed by Richmond mag freelance writer Lauren Vincelli, the event features discussions and demos with industry leaders, food and drink (including pies from Furnace Pizza Co. with Easterday oyster mushrooms, plus shroom-spiked brews), local vendors, and more. Plant Party: Herbs Galore, the huge plant sale that takes over Maymont grounds every spring, returns on April 25. If you’re looking for seedlings, trying to cultivate that green thumb or just love shopping for plants, this event is for you. Find over 70 nurseries, specialty plant growers and makers.

Herbs Galore, the huge plant sale that takes over Maymont grounds every spring, returns on April 25. If you’re looking for seedlings, trying to cultivate that green thumb or just love shopping for plants, this event is for you. Find over 70 nurseries, specialty plant growers and makers. Market Hound: For the first time ever, Birdhouse Farmers Market is hosting a preseason fundraising shindig. On April 26, head to Manchester’s Stock for a night of small plates at the Scandinavian-inspired restaurant, along with a cash bar and live music at the Spring Silent Auction benefiting the produce-heavy Tuesday (and online) market.

For the first time ever, Birdhouse Farmers Market is hosting a preseason fundraising shindig. On April 26, head to Manchester’s Stock for a night of small plates at the Scandinavian-inspired restaurant, along with a cash bar and live music at the Spring Silent Auction benefiting the produce-heavy Tuesday (and online) market. In Bloom: Waterside restaurant Daisy’s at Tredegar is taking it outside with a new namesake event. Daisypalooza is an outdoor market featuring a special menu, Chicano-inspired street food from Chango, and drinks from Afterglow Coffee and Blue Bee Cider, plus vendors and live tunes.

Little Bites

Scott’s Addition’s ZZQ is heading to Chi-town to represent RVA in the Windy City Smokeout, a country music and barbecue festival with 20 award-winning pitmasters in the mix. (News release)

David and Brittanny Dunlap are back at it again. The couple behind Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen and 1870 Restaurant will open Fifth and Foundry at the downtown waterfront. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Abuelita’s frontwoman Karina Benavides posted a video on Instagram encouraging Mexican American rapper Snow Tha Product, who performed at The National last week, to swing by the South Side eatery during her time in town. While the artist didn’t make it to Midlothian Turnpike, she did party at Cochiloco in Scott’s Addition, owned by Benavides’ brothers.

Antonelli’s Deli, a project from the owner of Superstars Pizza, is inching closer to opening. The vision is being brought to life by local designer Julie Roberts, also of pop-up Sunday Bagel.

According to a local source who heard it straight from the mayo masters at Duke’s, the brand’s Hot Tomato Summer event will not return in 2026 after a five-year run in Richmond and other Southern cities.

RVA (and Richmond mag) Love

I’m excited to share that the Richmond magazine crew took home a number of honors at this year’s Virginia Press Association awards. Ya girl earned first-place in in-depth/investigative reporting, business and financial writing, and feature writing for “The Dish on Dining,” which chronicles the reality of restaurants five years post-pandemic. Our coverage of burgeoning food businesses, along with an ode to 50 years of Bamboo Cafe and witty headline writing, also placed.

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