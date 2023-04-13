Richmond Food News: April 13-19

× Expand Boxed lunches from Sally Bell’s Kitchen are a Richmond classic. For updates on other longstanding spots, fresh pop-ups and more, scroll below. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Buzzing Around

Buying fancy coffee from a street vendor exudes big-city vibes, very Brooklyn, very cool — but wait — also very Richmond? Recently launched by a pair of Roastology baristas, the pop-up venture Paix Espresso is hitting the streets with its La Marzocco machine and offering a tight menu of cafe classics. Focusing on floral and fruit-forward espresso, the traveling coffee cart with dreams of a roastery is creating a buzz. (Richmond magazine)

Focaccia Friday

There is something inherently enticing about a treat that we can’t get all the time, and in our new series celebrating edible specials, we showcase local limited-time offerings that are totally worth the hype. First up: Church Hill’s garlic-tinged takeout spot, 8 1/2. On every Focaccia Friday, the eatery slings zhuzh-ed up slices of sourdough focaccia to kick off the weekend with the carb-y pick-me-up we all deserve. (Richmond magazine)

Get Happy

If you thought we were done talking about hand-held foods, think again. On brand with last month’s ode to portable bites, we caught up with local purveyor Happy Hand Pies. Owner Kitty Storey’s protein- and produce-stuffed frozen pockets highlight local ingredients and make for a hearty bake-your-own snack. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

After standing empty for more than two years, the shuttered Mojo’s space is welcoming a twofer of tenants. Hailing from a family of restaurateurs, a brother-and-sister duo are stepping out on their own and introducing a double dose of concepts. (Richmond magazine)

Following the departure of its founder and a farewell to its taproom in Scott’s Addition, Blue Bee Cider is entering a new chapter of the business. (Richmond magazine)

Bitter, bold and ideal for braising, escarole is a green home cooks should work into the regular rotation. (Richmond magazine)

Prime produce season is on the horizon, which means the return of farmers markets in full force. On June 11, RVA Black Farmers Market will debut in a brand-new location at Jackson and Second streets.

Westover Hills takeout spot Kitchenette is switching gears. The owners of the neighborhood food shop announced plans to eighty-six their nightly dinner service, instead offering Saturday-only breakfast in-house and aboard their mobile trailer. Stay tuned for details about a forthcoming subscription meal menu.

With her immaculately precise illustrations of everything from a Sub Rosa Bakery croissant to White Stone oysters displayed on many a wall in Richmond, now food artist Molly Reeder is hitting the big time. Reeder has been chosen as the illustrator for a cookbook by Samin Nosrat, James Beard Award-winning author of “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” and star of the companion Netflix series.

Feast on ensyamada, pancit, lumpia and more during a membership drive on April 15 hosted by the Filipino American Association of Central VA. The roster for the event includes Auntie Ning’s, food trucks Ato’s Grill and Tambayan Grill, along with bakery pop-up Amusing Maria.

Beer and pizza are a natural pairing, but beer in pizza, perhaps even more harmonious? Bingo Beer Co. is marrying the two with the debut of Detroit-style pies crafted with its own lager. According to co-owner Jay Bayer, “The pies are hydrated entirely with Bingo Lager, which gives them a bit more depth and really assists the chew and browning. Overnight cold ferment and then lengthy proofing is making for really tasty pies.” (News release)

Ardent Craft Ales’ annual salty, smoky Swine & Brine celebration is back on Saturday, April 15, from noon to 8 p.m. Joining the festivities are Royal Pig, forthcoming hoagie shop Stanley’s, Rappahannock Oysters, ZZQ and its burger concept Eazzy Burger, and Petersburg’s Buttermilk Bake Shop.

Before they switch over to their new digs on Belleville Street April 22, The Veil Brewing Co. is saying goodbye to its OG Scott’s Addition taproom of seven years. Get Tight Lounge and Polpetti Italian are joining them for a last hurrah April 15-16.

Reservations are currently open for the next edition of Quarter Horse, a German-inspired pop-up from Grisette chef Hans Doxzen, on April 24.

Global snack emporium bodega One Way Market opened the doors of a new Petersburg outpost on April 12.

Innsbrook will soon welcome Bambu, a cafe specializing in che, boba tea, fruit smoothies and Vietnamese coffee.

Bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is adding a second area location, joining the growing number of businesses at Carytown Exchange. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events