Richmond Food News: April 10-16

× Expand Sourdough rounds await this weekend at Odd Bird, where pop-up Sunday Bagel will make an appearance. I’m obsessed with their to-go bags, which I now refer to as a bagel purse. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Field Guide

With the explosion of spring pollen comes a bounty of edible delights. Writer Genevelyn Steele has tracked down the fleeting dishes and drinks that capture the season, from crisp soft-shell crabs and succulent shad roe to fresh strawberries, wild morels and verdant spring peas. P.S.: Soft-shells are currently featured on local menus including those at seafood standout Acacia Midtown, French bistro Beaucoup, Italian-tinged Dinamo, Fan favorite Heritage and Scott’s Addition oyster hall Lillian. (Richmond magazine)

‘Give Opportunities’

Who doesn’t love a come-up story? Starting at the Southern takeout spot as a cashier, Leanne Fletcher of Big Herm’s Kitchen is now at the helm as owner. The Hanover native is operating Big Herm’s, which shuttered its restaurant operation last year, as a catering company and infusing it with her own touches, including an expanded dessert menu. (Richmond magazine)

ICYMI

Cocktail consultant Beth Dixon and interior decorator Robin Gahan join forces to open North Side event space Studio One Twenty. (Richmond magazine)

In search of a libation on the links? Check out a line of canned cocktails from a Richmond doctor, including the Transfusion. (Richmond magazine)

Our latest rendition of Best Bites features a texturally pleasing papaya salad, Indian sweet bread, and a pork and pimento sando. (Richmond magazine)

Soon to open in Jackson Ward in the former Sincero space, Scott’s Shawarma has pushed back its debut date. Swing by the soft opening on April 15 for expertly seasoned shawarma and be sure to get a swizzle of their zippy white sauce. (Richmond magazine)

Covered and Smothered: Last week, the Waffle House on Parham Road turned into the scene of an off-the-cuff improv performance from two members of the city’s favorite fluid-spewing metal band, GWAR. According to Axios Richmond, GWAR was fresh off the launch of their new “Berserker Mode” coffee, a collab with Concept Cafes Coffee.

Hook, Line, Sinker: Grocer and seafood shop Yellow Umbrella Provisions has opened the doors of its newest outpost at 1320 Summit Ave. in Scott’s Addition. Part of the Ballast development — featuring the Cirrus Vodka tasting room and forthcoming restaurant Slack Tide Fish Co. — the location marks the third for the family-owned market.

Snack Domination: With a recent rebrand and the introduction of a new flavor, Richmond entrepreneur Keya Wingfield’s delightfully devourable potato chips have quickly become a must-grab. The eye-catching pink and orange bags are practically on every Richmond store shelf, and now they’re heading to the Big Apple. Starting on April 11, the spiced munchies will make their way to Pop Up Grocer, a New York City-based hub for the hottest snacks on the consumer packaged goods scene, and they’ve already sold out at The Goods Mart, a SoHo convenience store boasting 100-plus women-owned food brands.

Big Birthdays: In recent days, multiple RVADine heavy hitters have celebrated major milestones. Fan eatery Kuba Kuba rang in 27 years of tres leches cakes and Cuban sandwiches. On Main Street, the Giavos family’s come-as-you-are neighborhood bar Sidewalk Cafe celebrated 34 years. And Dinamo, Cary Street’s cozy Italian gem, marked a dozen years in business. Cheers to these places that define our neighborhoods — longevity in this industry is a feat worthy of respect.

Perly’s Purchase: Speaking of the Giavoses, the family has sold the building that houses downtown Jewish deli Perly’s. The new landlord and co-owner is Ramy Abraham, who says there won’t be any changes and that diners will continue to spot the familiar faces of co-owners, operators and spouses Kevin and Rachelle Roberts. (Richmond BizSense)

Royal Treatment: Following a winter pause, Cambodian pop-up powerhouse Royal Pig is making a return. On April 14, they’re throwing down for a Cambodian New Year feast at Helen’s. A sneak peek of the menu promises pork dumplings, papaya salad, skewers and fish with amok trey, a fragrant yellow curry that’s considered the national dish of Cambodia.

Pretty in Pink: Union Hill eatery Pink Room is closing out the weekend with cocktails, cinnamon rolls and hangover cures. Chef-owner Brittanny Anderson is launching Sunday brunch at her pint-sized, vibe-heavy establishment, and the fun commences April 13.

Still and Silent: If you’re looking to establish some serious book-reading boundaries, the opportunity has arrived. Originally launched in 2019, Silent Reading Party returns May 1 to Blue Bee Cider, inviting bibliophiles to join together in stillness while cozying up with your latest read and a glass of heirloom Virginia cider. These events are a hot-ticket item and sell out quickly.

Buzzy Benefit: On Saturday, April 12, local cafes are teaming up to benefit The Holli Fund, which provides financial support for local food and beverage industry workers (100% of ticket sales go to the nonprofit). A daylong coffee crawl encourages coffee drinkers to pop by participating cafes including Riverbend Roastery, Stir Crazy Cafe and Afterglow Coffee Cooperative, and ask about the hidden coffee menu. At a tasting event from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a meet and greet and tasting with roasters.

Upcoming Events