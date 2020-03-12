Announcing the 2020 Elby Nominees

Richmond's largest celebration of the local dining community is back. Nominations are officially in for the 2020 Elbys, with finalists culled from 200 surveys that were sent to previous winners, area food writers and restaurant professionals.

Judging panels for each category will include two out-of-town judges and one judge from the Richmond region. Richmond magazine staffers do not participate in the judging.

The ninth annual Elbys ceremony tentatively will be held Sunday, April 26* and will return to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The evening's theme will be “A Night of Bond, James Bond,” a nod to the 25th James Bond movie that will be released later this year, and the film series' celebration of cocktails and global cuisine.

This year, we have slightly reduced the number of categories, leaving more time for celebrating. One of the most rewarding aspects of the Elbys is that it gathers the dining community for one night, under one roof — a rare occasion. One category, Best Restaurant for Brunch, will be people's choice, with voting open to the public for two weeks.

Most Hospitable Restaurant makes its debut as a category, while others, from Pastry Program of the Year to Grab-n-Go of the Year, have been reintroduced. Nominations in some categories exceed four because of ties.

*Elbys tickets will go on sale Friday, March 20. The April 26 event date is subject to change because of possible travel and gathering restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets will be $60 each (plus a $5 processing fee).

2020 Elby Nominees

Winners from 2019 are not eligible in the same category in 2020.

Restaurant of the Year — This Richmond-region restaurant, which opened prior to 2019, consistently delivers superior cuisine, service and atmosphere, raising the bar in the dining community and beyond. (2019 winner: Brenner Pass)

Alewife

Lehja

Longoven

L’Opossum

New Restaurant of the Year —This Richmond-region restaurant, which opened in 2019, has had a strong start, providing an innovative concept and excellent cuisine. (2019 winner: Alewife)

Restaurant Adarra

Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas

Gersi

Grisette

Rising Chef of the Year — A person dedicated to the profession, who leads by example and is not a chef-owner. (2019 winner: Thomas Owens, Saison)

Mike Ashley, Brenner Pass

Bobo Catoe Jr., Alewife

Jake Keller, Heritage

Brandon MacConnell, Shagbark

Laine Myers, Nota Bene

Exemplary Farmer or Producer — Person or entity that is raising quality animals, fruits and/or vegetables and providing superior service to restaurants and/or general consumers. (2019 winner: Amy’s Garden)

Autumn Olive Farms

Cabbage Hill Farm

Manakintowne Specialty Growers

Tomten Farm

Village Garden

Beverage Program of the Year —This establishment has clarity and originality in its program, which also best suits the restaurant's style and cuisine.

Alewife

The Jasper

Perch

Saison

Pastry Program of the Year — A program whose work leaves you speechless and/or supremely comforted by their artistry through flavor, technique and design.

Brenner Pass

Idle Hands Bread Company

Longoven

Sub Rosa Bakery

Most Hospitable Restaurant — From the host to the bartender to the server, this welcoming Richmond-region restaurant makes you feel right at home.

Heritage

Laura Lee’s

Lemaire

Perch

ZZQ

Product of the Year — A local food or beverage purveyor the rest of the nation should know about. (2019 winner: AR's Hot Southern Honey)

Belle Isle Moonshine

Mother Shrub

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

UnMoo

Virago Spirits

Mentor of the Year — A person who has enhanced the Richmond region by dedicating themselves to the betterment of Richmond cuisine and supporting fellow chefs and restaurants.

Lee Gregory, chef-owner, Alewife

Chauncey Jenkins, former general manager, Lemaire

Dale Reitzer, former chef and co-owner, Acacia Mid-town

Michelle Williams, chef and co-owner, Richmond Restaurant Group

Grab-n-Go of the Year —This establishment must be exclusively a takeout, food truck, food cart or fast-casual operation, demonstrating skill and providing both excellent service and high-quality cuisine.