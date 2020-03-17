An Unknown Fate

× Expand Patrons enjoy natural wines at Restaurant Adarra during a Fire, Flour & Fork event. The restaurant is among dozens in the area that have closed their doors to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

In the span of just a few days, the restaurant scene in Richmond, and across the United States, has completely shifted. Dining rooms empty, reservations canceled and the majority of industry employees at home, unsure of when they may return to work or whether they will even have a job in the near future. Perhaps Richmond’s most celebrated industry, one that has experienced exponential growth in the past decade, progressing from an undiscovered gem to a culinary epicenter, garnering national accolades and James Beard Award nominations, is simply operating in survival mode.

“This is tough, not knowing if this is our last service or not, after everything we’ve done this past year,” says Randall Doetzer, chef and co-owner of Restaurant Adarra, following the decision to close the restaurant amid the public health crisis.

As the number of case of the new coronavirus continues to rise, the community has been encouraged by the government to stay at home and avoid the very places that they often sought for respite: restaurants, bars and breweries.

What began with stepped-up sanitation protocols and monitoring the temperatures of employees last week took a drastic turn for many restaurants over the weekend — owners forced to make what they are calling one of the hardest decisions of their lives. For many, that meant shutting their doors for the foreseeable future.

Asked how long Restaurant Adarra could sustain being closed, Doetzer replies, “Not long.” He and his fellow co-owner, wife Lyne, spent Sunday calling hundreds of people to cancel reservations.

“We are going to keep as many people covered financially as possible, but the fact is we are a small restaurant with only a year under our belts. The cash will dry up fast, and that’s it,” he says, noting that he is ordering supplies such as dried beans and rice for employees who may be in need.

Many restaurant owners have switched to curbside takeout only or special to-go menus, but some, including Adarra, are built on the foundation of sharing, ordering an abundance of dishes with friends and enjoying them together.

The South Side bar and restaurant Laura Lee’s, one of the first restaurants in the city to announce it would be closing its doors indefinitely, operates on a very similar social ethos.

“We need to flatten the curve,” says General Manager Michael Smith, who notes they had already begun to witness a decrease in business last week. “It was clear by Sunday after brunch service that we had to act. It’s the only decision we felt confident in. Closing our doors was the safest and most responsible option for our staff and patrons alike.”

Chefs like Brittanny Anderson, co-owner of Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass, says she began to notice a change last week on returning to Richmond from a trip to Texas. Her flights were empty, reservations at both restaurants had dwindled, business had decreased by half, and she was already being forced to cut employees’ hours. Anderson implemented a purchasing freeze on Thursday and says the two restaurants are combining resources to offer a family-style curbside menu, which launched yesterday, along with a “Raid Our Cellar” special with varying price levels for house and premium wine selections.

Nota Bene owner Victoria DeRoche will release a pasta- and pizza-focused takeout menu today, halting all in-house dining. She says closing felt like the right thing to do and describes it as a “very weighty decision.” Her goal is to find ways to keep staff busy, whether through deep cleaning, organizing storage or having front-of-house employees assist with takeout options.

“For as long as we can legally operate, I will find ways to keep people working,” DeRoche says, adding she will set up a “tip option for folks who want to support staff as well.”

On Monday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans for an amnesty program to eliminate penalties and interest accrued on taxes due between now and June 20. While it doesn’t eliminate the meals tax, it buys restaurants time to pay their bills. There is also a potential program that will issue small, no-interest loans to support small businesses, but details are yet to be determined.

The city of Richmond also proposed that restaurants limit their dine-in guests to 50% of their normal capacity (the White House encouraged Americans to avoid gatherings of larger than 10 people as of Monday), distance tables 6 feet apart and eliminate bar seating. While owners are adapting to these changes, many are voicing their dissatisfaction with the delayed efforts of local and state governments and pleading for help.

“We are going to need a lot of help from the government in order to get back afloat,” Anderson says. “I’m very, very worried about [our employees], very, very worried. There is no safety net in this industry, there is no backup plan, and I hope our state, local and national leaders can come up with some sort of bailout for the people in the hospitality industry.”

Doetzer agrees. “The local government needs to get its [act] together now and take this by the horns,” he says. "If everyone drags their feet, this could go on for months, and nobody will be able to reopen. We need everyone to take this seriously so we can mitigate the overall damage.”

While restaurant employees will likely bear the brunt of the impact, Anderson adds that the industry is innately connected and that the closure of restaurants has a trickle-down effect that can also touch farmers, fishermen and purveyors.

“All of these industries will be hit really hard; it just breaks my heart.”

Tips to Support the Dining Industry

Order food through local delivery services such as Chop Chop and Quickness RVA .

and . Visit markets and small grocers that offer grab-and-go meals, as well as local butcher shops.

Purchase gift cards from your favorite spots (check out Keep Calm and Nom Nom) so that when things settle down you can celebrate.

so that when things settle down you can celebrate. Purchase restaurant merchandise such as T-shirts or glassware.

Buy produce from local purveyors online, at places such as Fall Line Farms .

. Donate to groups like the Holli Fund , a local nonprofit that aids industry workers during economic crisis.

, a local nonprofit that aids industry workers during economic crisis. Order your favorite brews and ciders online and pick them up to go.

Utilize local meal services (see options below).

Closures and Reduced/Revised Service

This is a not a comprehensive list, but a growing one. Please email Eileen Mellon to share any updates.

Closed for at least two weeks or until further notice: Longoven, Laura Lee’s, Restaurant Adarra, Dutch & Co., Pop’s Market, Parterre, The Broken Tulip, Bamboo Cafe, The Jasper, Pomona Plants, 3 Monkeys, River City Roll, Virago Spirits, Brick & Mortar Coffee, Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream, Front Porch Cafe, Liberty Public House, Perly's, L’Opossum, Helen’s, Don’t Look Back, Kuba Kuba, Kuba Kuba Dos, Hutch, Toast, The Roosevelt, Hotel Greene, Ipanema Cafe, Garnett’s, The Grill at Patterson and Libbie, Lunch, Brunch, Supper, Continental Westhampton, The Boathouse locations, Casa Del Barco locations, Dinamo, Proper Pie Co.

Closed for dining in but offering to-go options: Abuelita’s, Rappahannock, Barrel Thief Wine Bar & Cafe (cafe closed but wine shop remains open), Grisette, Tazza Kitchen, Saison and Saison Market, Secco Wine Bar, Nota Bene, Soul Taco, Salt & Forge, Heritage, Urban Hang Suite, Stir Crazy Cafe, Phoenix Garden, Brenner Pass, Alewife, Southbound, Blanchard’s Coffee, Idle Hands Bread Company, Manchester’s Table, Union Market, Social 52, Stella’s, Can Can Brasserie, Sabai, HopCraft Pizza, Cobra Cabana, Lehja, Joe’s Inn, Billy Pie, Moore Street Cafe, Metro Bar & Grill, Goatocado, Perk!, 8 1/2, Mosaic, Billy Jack’s Shack, Jackie's on Laburnum, Sub Rosa, Gersi, Bingo, Stoplight Gelato, Nama, Perch, EAT Restaurant Partners (Fatty Smokes, Fat Dragon, Boulevard Burger & Brew, Osaka Sushi, Wild Ginger, Foo Dog, Wong Gonzalez, Beijing on Grove, Red Salt, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, Hot Chick, Wong's Tacos). Richmond Restaurant Group (West Coast Provisions, The Daily locations, East Coast Provisions, The Hill Cafe, Barrio Taqueria & Tequila) plans to offer to-go options soon.

Open for dining in, along with extended to-go options or curbside takeout: The Stables, La Milpa, Shore Dog Cafe, Rowland Fine Dining, Nama, Branch & Vine

Breweries offering grab-and-go, online ordering and curbside pickup only: The Veil Brewing Co., The Answer, Triple Crossing Brewing, Ardent Craft Ales, Blue Bee Cider, Courthouse Creek Cider, Isley Brewing Company, Vasen Brewing Co., Buskey Cider

Meal plan options: Well Fed (from the founders of Everyday Gourmet) Chef Jessica Wilson, Keya Wingfield Chef and founder of Keya & Co. and Candy Valley Cake Co.