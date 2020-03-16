A Helping Hand

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

In the Jewish faith, when someone dies, it’s common to say, “May their memory be a blessing.” Richmond food writer and fiery force of nature Hollister Lindley, known as Holli to friends, lost her battle with ALS in 2017, but her memory lives on as a blessing for the community she loved — Richmond’s food and beverage industry.

Modeled after The Giving Kitchen and founded as a tribute to Lindley’s dedication to helping those in need, the Holli Fund provides emergency grants for food service workers experiencing economic crisis, and with COVID-19 forcing many establishments to close their doors for weeks or more, The Holli Fund is in a unique position to provide some relief to people facing tough realities, right now.

Currently, food service workers can visit the Holli Fund website to fill out a brief application for a grant of up to $750 to offset bills such as rent and utilities. Medical bills are not eligible for this aid package. Board member Cheryl Magazine explains, “We pay the bill directly, so this is not a cash grant. This is modeled after what Hollister was doing — if someone couldn’t work for two weeks and had trouble with rent or their car got totaled, she would help.” Magazine adds that the grant committee reviews each application and then connects with the individual to ensure that the funds are going to the right place. Currently, she says they have enough aid to award approximately nine grants.

After announcing the creation of the Holli Fund at the Elby Awards in 2017, board members Cheryl Magazine, Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki, co-owner of Autumn Olive Farms Linda Trainum and co-founder of the "Eat It, Virginia!" podcast Robey Martin have been filing the paperwork and preparing to launch the Holli Fund in earnest, debuting a new logo and website just last week.

“This is literally following in Holli’s footsteps,” says Martin. “Holli secretly financed quite a few spots in Richmond. It wasn’t just that she supported them by dining; it was very important to her because she felt such a massive connection to and through food.”

The nonprofit received seed money from the 2019 Autumn Olive Farms On the Fly Dodgeball Tournament, raising over $6,000. With those funds, as well as registration fees for the postponed 2020 tournament, the Holli Fund is able to further Lindley’s legacy of philanthropy.

To apply for a grant or to donate to the Holli Fund, visit thehollifund.org.