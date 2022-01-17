5 Faves: Rise and Roll

× Expand Photo courtesy Boka Tako

1. Three Pig Burrito

$10 at Boka Tako

Clocking in at well over a pound, this forearm-sized burrito from Boka Tako's food truck is replete with spicy pork, sausage and bacon, plus the usual suspects — scrambled eggs, potato hash and cheddar. Boka’s signature crema and a bouquet of fresh cilantro deliver a Cali-style spin.

2. Breakfast Torpedo

$7.50 at Kat’s Breakfast & Lunch

It takes a Herculean effort to look past the daily morning specials such as the breakfast patty melt or the Monte Cristo sandwich at Kat’s, but if you dare, the burrito gods will strike your belly with a torpedo of meat, home fries and cheddar, spooning soft curds of scrambled eggs scented with griddled onions.

3. Breakfast Burrito

$12 at Izzy’s Kitchen

Izzy’s offers a chef-y trio of melty fontina cheese, house-made pico de gallo and velvety secret sauce with its egg and sausage scramble — a handheld that’s worthy of a sit-down dine. The burrito is a star, but I’m equally hip for this Devil’s Triangle eatery’s home fries and its heat-kissed bloody marys.

4. Vegan Western Burrito

$7.50 at Palani Drive

Palani Drive is my ’rito go-to. With four different breakfast burritos, plus mimosas on the brunch menu, this West End cafe has been rolling the perfect fatty since ‘98. Vegetarians need not suffer, as grilled tofu, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and potatoes packed in a roasted red pepper tortilla mean plenty of flavor.

5. Tex-Mex Breakfast Burrito

$5.99 at Charlie’s Way

Tired of the omnipresent scrambled eggs? This fire-engine-red food truck based in Glen Allen deftly wraps up plump, just-runny fried eggs with cheddar and salsa, then drizzles two-alarm hot sauce into its tortilla blanket. Besides ample outdoor seating, you’ll also find crinkle-cut fries at this Brook Road spot, which operates daily.