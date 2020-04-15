5 Faves: Ladies First

Editor's note: While many local restaurants and other dining industry businesses have closed temporarily in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the businesses linked below are offering online ordering, curbside pickup and other ways to obtain their products. Check with each business to confirm availability.

According to American Express’ 2019 State of Women-owned Businesses Report, the number of women-owned businesses grew at more than double the rate for all businesses over the past five years.

$2.59 at The Market at 25th

Joye B. Moore’s thick, creamy sweet potato pie, a vanilla- and molasses-soaked recipe that’s been handed down for six generations, is always piled high in The Market’s dessert case. At $2.59 a wedge, it’s an easy indulgence.

Hoptarts

$5-$6 from Fat Rabbit (at Hotel Greene)

Fat Rabbit is the offspring of Stella baker Ellyn Hopper’s love of all things pastry. She supplies Hotel Greene with sweet/sour raspberry hand pies or, as she calls them, “hoptarts,” as well as meaty, curried savory options.

Charcuterie Board from Boards by Britt

$60 at Satterwhite’s Restaurant

Boards by Britt will coach you through molding salumi and prosciutto into Instagram-worthy take-home platters bedecked with pickles, cheese and chocolate. The next class is scheduled for May 7.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$5 at Soul N’ Vinegar

Owner Michelle Parrish puts a healthy spin on Korean/African American-inspired takeout. Chock-full of crunch, these fresh rolls eschew noodles for veggies — cabbage, carrots, scallions and root tubers — that you’ll want to double dip in the tangy, piquant cup of chile oil spiked with fermented soybeans and tamari.

Three-piece Fish Plate

$11.99 at Lady Sharon’s Soul Food Kitchen

Sizzling, crusty fried whiting with greens, cornbread and potato salad — the tastiest meat-and-three plate on the South Side. Catch this food truck at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center for Tuesday lunch.