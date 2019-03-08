Announcing the 2019 Elby Nominees

The nominations are in for the 2019 Elbys, Richmond’s celebration of its burgeoning dining community. Finalists were culled from nominations requested through 200 emailed surveys sent to previous winners, food writers and restaurant professionals, then reviewed by a panel of eight local industry experts (individuals/businesses not eligible for the awards this year).
Judging panels for each category will include two out-of-town judges and one judge from the Richmond region. Richmond magazine staffers do not participate in the judging.
The eighth annual Elbys ceremony will be held Sunday, April 28, at Hardywood West Creek. The evening's theme will be “Reading the Future of Food," with heavy emphasis on the future.
The evening's goal is to highlight the breadth of the Richmond region's food community, celebrate the people who elevate it, and recognize those who go above and beyond for the larger community.
New categories include Best Food Truck and/or Mobile Catering Team, Food and/or Dining Community Change Agent, and Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family. Nominations in some categories exceed four because of ties.
Elbys tickets will go on sale March 22.
2019 Elby Nominees
Winners from 2018 are not eligible in the same category in 2019.
Restaurant of the Year — This Richmond-region restaurant, which opened prior to 2018, consistently delivers superior cuisine, service and atmosphere, raising the bar in the dining community and beyond. (2018 winner: Dutch & Co.)
- Brenner Pass
- Dinamo
- Heritage
- L’Opossum
- Shagbark
New Restaurant of the Year —This Richmond-region restaurant, which opened in 2018, has had a strong start, providing an innovative concept and excellent cuisine. (2018 winner: Little Saint)
- Alewife
- Little Nickel
- Longoven
- Perch
Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family — Richmond is blessed with many families who have devoted their lives to producing great food, restaurants, hospitality and/or community work.
- The Eggleston Family
- The Giavos Family
- The Johnson Family
- The Reitzer Family
- The Rueger Family
Rising Chef of the Year — A person dedicated to the profession and who leads by example who is not a chef-owner
- Mike Ashley, Brenner Pass
- Bobo Catoe Jr., Alewife
- Brandon MacConnell, Shagbark
- Laine Myers, Nota Bene
- Thomas Owens, Saison
- Craig Perkinson, Southbound
Most Valuable Staffer — The person in the restaurant who is the glue, be it in the kitchen, on the dining room floor or at the host stand (2018 winner: Patti Wright, Pop’s Market on Grace)
- Russell Cook, ZZQ
- Greg Dunlap, Spoonbread Bistro
- Chauncey Jenkins, Lemaire
- John Jessie, Pasture
- Sara Kerfoot, Saison
- Michael Verner, Heritage
Exemplary Farmer or Producer — Person or entity that is raising quality animals, fruits and/or vegetables and providing superior service to restaurants and/or general consumers (2018 winner: Village Garden)
- Amy’s Garden
- Autumn Olive Farms
- Broadfork Farm
- Manakintowne Specialty Growers
- Steve Haas Mushrooms
- Tomten Farm
Best Local Product (excludes alcohol products and farm-raised goods) — That local food or beverage product the rest of the nation should know about
- AR’s Hot Southern Honey
- Birdie’s Pimento Cheese
- Mother Shrub
- Nightingale Ice Cream
- Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix
Neighborhood Anchor Restaurant — This establishment consistently has provided quality food and service, and has served as a community hub for at least five years.
- Bamboo Cafe
- Joe’s Inn (The Fan)
- Mama J’s
- Mamma Zu’s
- Stella’s
Bartender or Bar Manager of the Year — This individual is seen as a leader in the field and an expert in the craft.
- Justin Ayotte, Saison
- Katy Best, Alewife
- Shannon Hood, Brenner Pass
- Brandon Peck, The Jasper
- Lindsey Scheer, Heritage
Beverage Maker of the Year — Be it beer, wine, spirits, cider or mead, this person has a hand in crafting and nurturing a superior pour.
- Jay Carpenter, Reservoir Distillery
- Bill Cavender, Black Heath Meadery
- Courtney Mailey, Blue Bee Cider
- Matt Tarpey, The Veil Brewing Co.
- Jeremy Wirtes, Triple Crossing Brewing
Best Bakery — Uses superior ingredients, produces outstanding creations and offers friendly customer service
- Idle Hands Bakery
- Red Cap Patisserie
- Sub Rosa Bakery
- Whisk
Food and/or Dining Community Change Agent — A person who has enhanced the Richmond region through innovative programming or event planning
- Michele Jones
- Kelli Lemon
- Ida MaMusu
- Lindsey Scheer
Best Food Truck and/or Mobile Catering Team — The outfit that knows how to produce for lines of customers and serves excellent fare
- Goatocado
- Go Go Vegan Go
- Happy Empanada
- Intergalactic Tacos
Best Coffee Shop — From the quality of coffee served to the quality of its fare and atmosphere, this is the place that epitomizes “Let’s meet for coffee at … .”
- Black Hand Coffee Company
- Chairlift at Brenner Pass
- Lamplighter Coffee Roasters
- Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox
Best Global Cuisine — Restaurant, cafe or market that is providing the most delicious and authentic fare of a particular country or region next to traveling there (2018 winner: Peter Chang)
- Abuelita’s
- Carena’s Jamaican Grille
- Lehja
- Pho Tay Do
- Temple
- The Nile
Special employer excellence awards will be given the night of the event.