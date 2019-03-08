Announcing the 2019 Elby Nominees

The nominations are in for the 2019 Elbys, Richmond’s celebration of its burgeoning dining community. Finalists were culled from nominations requested through 200 emailed surveys sent to previous winners, food writers and restaurant professionals, then reviewed by a panel of eight local industry experts (individuals/businesses not eligible for the awards this year).

Judging panels for each category will include two out-of-town judges and one judge from the Richmond region. Richmond magazine staffers do not participate in the judging.

The eighth annual Elbys ceremony will be held Sunday, April 28, at Hardywood West Creek. The evening's theme will be “Reading the Future of Food," with heavy emphasis on the future.

The evening's goal is to highlight the breadth of the Richmond region's food community, celebrate the people who elevate it, and recognize those who go above and beyond for the larger community.

New categories include Best Food Truck and/or Mobile Catering Team, Food and/or Dining Community Change Agent, and Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family. Nominations in some categories exceed four because of ties.

Elbys tickets will go on sale March 22.

2019 Elby Nominees

Winners from 2018 are not eligible in the same category in 2019.

Restaurant of the Year — This Richmond-region restaurant, which opened prior to 2018, consistently delivers superior cuisine, service and atmosphere, raising the bar in the dining community and beyond. (2018 winner: Dutch & Co.)

Brenner Pass

Dinamo

Heritage

L’Opossum

Shagbark

New Restaurant of the Year —This Richmond-region restaurant, which opened in 2018, has had a strong start, providing an innovative concept and excellent cuisine. (2018 winner: Little Saint)

Alewife

Little Nickel

Longoven

Perch

Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family — Richmond is blessed with many families who have devoted their lives to producing great food, restaurants, hospitality and/or community work.

The Eggleston Family

The Giavos Family

The Johnson Family

The Reitzer Family

The Rueger Family

Rising Chef of the Year — A person dedicated to the profession and who leads by example who is not a chef-owner

Mike Ashley, Brenner Pass

Bobo Catoe Jr., Alewife

Brandon MacConnell, Shagbark

Laine Myers, Nota Bene

Thomas Owens, Saison

Craig Perkinson, Southbound

Most Valuable Staffer — The person in the restaurant who is the glue, be it in the kitchen, on the dining room floor or at the host stand (2018 winner: Patti Wright, Pop’s Market on Grace)

Russell Cook, ZZQ

Greg Dunlap, Spoonbread Bistro

Chauncey Jenkins, Lemaire

John Jessie, Pasture

Sara Kerfoot, Saison

Michael Verner, Heritage

Exemplary Farmer or Producer — Person or entity that is raising quality animals, fruits and/or vegetables and providing superior service to restaurants and/or general consumers (2018 winner: Village Garden)

Amy’s Garden

Autumn Olive Farms

Broadfork Farm

Manakintowne Specialty Growers

Steve Haas Mushrooms

Tomten Farm

Best Local Product (excludes alcohol products and farm-raised goods) — That local food or beverage product the rest of the nation should know about

AR’s Hot Southern Honey

Birdie’s Pimento Cheese

Mother Shrub

Nightingale Ice Cream

Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix

Neighborhood Anchor Restaurant — This establishment consistently has provided quality food and service, and has served as a community hub for at least five years.

Bamboo Cafe

Joe’s Inn (The Fan)

Mama J’s

Mamma Zu’s

Stella’s

Bartender or Bar Manager of the Year — This individual is seen as a leader in the field and an expert in the craft.

Justin Ayotte, Saison

Katy Best, Alewife

Shannon Hood, Brenner Pass

Brandon Peck, The Jasper

Lindsey Scheer, Heritage

Beverage Maker of the Year — Be it beer, wine, spirits, cider or mead, this person has a hand in crafting and nurturing a superior pour.

Jay Carpenter, Reservoir Distillery

Bill Cavender, Black Heath Meadery

Courtney Mailey, Blue Bee Cider

Matt Tarpey, The Veil Brewing Co.

Jeremy Wirtes, Triple Crossing Brewing

Best Bakery — Uses superior ingredients, produces outstanding creations and offers friendly customer service

Idle Hands Bakery

Red Cap Patisserie

Sub Rosa Bakery

Whisk

Food and/or Dining Community Change Agent — A person who has enhanced the Richmond region through innovative programming or event planning

Michele Jones

Kelli Lemon

Ida MaMusu

Lindsey Scheer

Best Food Truck and/or Mobile Catering Team — The outfit that knows how to produce for lines of customers and serves excellent fare

Goatocado

Go Go Vegan Go

Happy Empanada

Intergalactic Tacos

Best Coffee Shop — From the quality of coffee served to the quality of its fare and atmosphere, this is the place that epitomizes “Let’s meet for coffee at … .”

Black Hand Coffee Company

Chairlift at Brenner Pass

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox

Best Global Cuisine — Restaurant, cafe or market that is providing the most delicious and authentic fare of a particular country or region next to traveling there (2018 winner: Peter Chang)

Abuelita’s

Carena’s Jamaican Grille

Lehja

Pho Tay Do

Temple

The Nile

Special employer excellence awards will be given the night of the event.