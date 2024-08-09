Watermelon Sugar

× Expand The Watermelon Water Ice Rocket at Ray’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard (Photo courtesy Ray’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard)

1. Watermelon Water Ice Rocket

$5.38 at Ray’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Lauderdale Drive is poppin’ during the dog days, but don’t let the line to the parking lot (or the size of the menu) intimidate you: Cooling treats are served fast and felicitously. The watermelon Ice Rocket layers refreshing flavored water ice with creamy vanilla custard for a textural, swirly twofer.

2. Watermelon Juice

$9.50 at The Beet Box

The colorful Cary Street juice and smoothie bar boasts a menu of health-conscious bangers. One of its brightest offerings: fresh watermelon juice pressed with herbaceous mint and lime. It’s so refreshing, it fills a space in your thirsty soul even when ripe, juicy melons are out of season.

3. Watermelon Shooter

$8 at Babes of Carytown

Available once a year during the Carytown Watermelon Festival (Aug. 11), this is more than a shot, it’s a liquid legacy. The recipe is only known by one bartender on staff, and if they leave, it gets passed down to whomever is worthy of the power. While the full ingredient list remains secret, it does include fresh watermelon, vodka, Southern Comfort, creme de noyaux and sour mix. Toss it back and don’t ask questions.

4. Smoked Watermelon and Scallop Curry

$21 at Revel Market & Bar

For a chef-y take, Revel compresses watermelon cubes overnight with bird’s-eye chiles, cilantro, lime juice, salt and white pepper, then smokes them to form a crust. While there are many more steps, including making a watermelon curry sauce, the main event is nesting seared, sumac-dusted scallops on top.

5. Pork Belly and Watermelon Salad

$14 at The Savory Grain

Not all watermelon dishes are angelic. The Savory Grain hunks sweet watermelon, then tosses it with fried pork belly, feta, mint, pickled watermelon rinds and peppercorn vinaigrette. It’s a summer salad in beast mode.