1. Toum

$4 at Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon

Smooth and garlicky, this Lebanese puree is thick but fluffy. A sharp pop of lemon running through extra-virgin olive oil enhances kebabs, grilled veggies, pita or even rotisserie chicken with its enlivening zip. Tubs of toum, along with other Mediterranean spreads, can be found in the refrigerated section at Natalie’s market.

2. Smoked Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$12.99/pound at Tuckahoe Seafood

If you’re looking for community in your seafood shopping, Tuckahoe Seafood provides; the fishmongers willingly share their favorite techniques with customers. But the counter’s greatest gift is its smoky, piquant pimento cheese, laced with chives and, like many a Southern spread, enriched with mayonnaise and softly shredded cheddar.

3. Spinachoke

$13 at Liberty Public House

A bowl of creamy spinach and artichoke dip hits all the nostalgic notes at this historic theater turned pub in the heart of Church Hill. Warm pita triangles or made-to-order tortilla chips elevate this ’80s bar bite to modern perfection, especially when paired with one of Liberty’s cocktails.

4. 7-Layer Southwestern Dip

$10.99 at Ukrop’s Market Hall

Ukrop’s Patterson Avenue food hall qualifies as a verified dip depot, with at least a dozen in rotation. This one wins for its practicality: Yes, the layers of refried beans, black olives, mild salsa, scallions and sour cream are Tex-Mex nirvana, but buying seven-layer dip instead of making it eliminates a fridge full of half-empty containers.

5. Smoked Fish Dip

$15 at Alewife

The secret that sets Alewife’s trout dip apart is the addition of trout roe, with pickles and dill lending extra tang and salinity. Topped with fresh herbs, the salty spread elevates a traditionally heavy souse into a balletic mixture, perfect for slathering on the accompanying grilled focaccia. At a restaurant where the menu changes frequently to meet a sustainable, fish-friendly supply chain, their dip is a constant.