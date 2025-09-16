School Graze

× Expand Photo illustration by Ryan Rich

Expand Sous Casa's cheeseburger burrito (Photo by Tyler Darden)

1. Sous Casa Burrito

$6.50 at various markets

When it comes to lunch planning, nothing’s easier than grabbing a mess of frozen burritos. Sous Casa’s come with serious cred — the founder has catered musical acts Beyonce and Phish. Choices include Brrreakfast Sausage, Freezy Rice and Beans, and Vegan Chillpotle, plus Southern specialties like Carolina pulled pork or Frito Pie. Packed in microwave-ready sleeves, the burritos are fresher than grocery store alternatives.

2. Ocean Bomb Sparkling Water

$2.99 at Tokyo Market

Face the facts: Kids like to peacock at lunch. These cans of sparkling water are sweetened like soda, so while not exactly healthy, they bring the cool factor via vibrant branding and fun, worldy flavors. The Naruto-bedecked cans taste like an orange-kissed, less sweet Sprite, while Kakashi yuzu packs peachy-guava goodness.

3. Fudge M&M brownie

$4 from RVA Bakehouse

What’s dense and chocolatey and flush with M&M’s? This brownie from RVA Bakehouse, which preteens swear has the rich, gooey texture of a molten lava cake. A crowd of melt-in-your-mouth candies suspended in a soft rice flour and sorghum flour batter conjures up the look and feel of a classic Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie. Your kiddo will not suspect that these bars are gluten-free.

4. Capitol Chips Pantry Pack

$40 at Capitol Chips Fine Food & Gifts

Beloved Richmond tortilla chip maker Capitol Chips now has a retail storefront, which makes stockpiling these thickly cut, salty triangles even easier. Pantry packs are boxes of 10 3-ounce bags, perfect for tucking into a backpack for on-the-go snacking. These sturdy corn chips hold up to thick dips, chunky salsas and the daily middle school grind, while giving a master class in local snacking.

5. Charcuterie Board

$7.50 at Abi’s Books & Brews

Our teen loves a basic grazing board, but he’s not looking for stinky blue cheese or savory jams. Abi’s board hits the mark with plentiful grapes, cucumber, carrots, hummus, Colby cheese and crackers, with gluten-free options by request. Located near VCU, this warm and welcoming bookstore is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate customers’ busy schedules and also offers outstanding espresso drinks.