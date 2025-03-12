× Expand Quiche Lorraine from Can Can Brasserie (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Quiche Lorraine

$15 slice/$45 whole at Can Can Brasserie

Though originating in Germany, quiche hit a decadent stride in the Lorraine region of France, from whence this rustic, country-style slab gets its name. Lardons and Gruyere are encrusted in towering layers of eggs and cream at Can Can, where the quiche of the day is paired with field greens or pommes frites at lunch.

2. Crabcake Quiche

$18.99 at The Fancy Biscuit

Popular during the reign of Louis XIV, the savory, eggy French tart was served at royal weddings and court festivals. This indulgent fruits-of-the-sea quiche combines a buttery, flaky crust with generous lumps of fresh crabmeat, shimmering like jewels among The Fancy Biscuit’s seafood spice blend. Snag a whole quiche at its sister restaurant, Shyndigz.

3. Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche

$14.85 slice/$24.85 whole at Homemades by Suzanne

Peak popularity for the rich custard-in-crust quiche arrived in the 1980s, when decidedly American options, such as broccoli and cheddar, became staples. Homemades by Suzanne’s version evokes a taste of childhood brunches in the South, where quiche was often served with macaroni salad or coleslaw. Both side dishes are available at this Ashland eatery.

4. Herby Mushroom Quiche

$5 slice/$35 whole at Fat Rabbit

Mushrooms, Gruyere and goat cheese are suspended in a flan-like concoction that can be enjoyed warm or cold and by the slice at the Union Hill bakery. The flavors here change daily, but this one and quiche lorraine are in regular rotation. The coup de grace of Fat Rabbit’s quiches is the firm top crust that makes the wedges perfectly portable. Mine never make it to the microwave.

5. Berry Brunch

$22 at Southern Serenity

This South Side tearoom is known for its themed tea towers and expertly brewed and blended pots of English tea. The pastries, including the quiche, are made in-house by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef ShenaRae Schramm. March’s roasted broccoli Irish cheddar quiche is a new creation. The Berry Brunch also includes a scone with cream and jam, fresh fruit, a green salad, and a pot of tea.