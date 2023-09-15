Alla Tua Salute

× Expand The 3-Berry Negroni at Riverside Tavern (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. 3-Berry Negroni

$13 at Riverside Tavern

Wade Skelton, Riverside Tavern’s co-owner and magician of mixology, suggests his slightly summery Negroni variation, which leans into berry and floral flavors. The 3-Berry Negroni calls out Roku gin with strawberry-infused Aperol, fruity Plymouth sloe gin, aromatic Suze gentian liqueur and muddled raspberries.

2. House Negroni

$15 at Lost Letter

Built over a hunky ice cube and garnished with a wide orange peel, this model Negroni starts with Beefeater London Dry gin, followed by Campari and kegged Atxa sweet vermouth pulled from the tap behind the bar at Lost Letter, Longoven’s modern Italian love letter to homey, romantic cuisine.

3. Blanc Negroni aka The Tropicana

$14 at Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

General Manager Ty Cataneo names Julep’s proprietary cocktails after classic cinema or TV shows. The Tropicana infuses New Amsterdam gin with fresh pineapple in an homage to Ricky Ricardo’s nightclub in the beloved sitcom “I Love Lucy.” Solerno blood orange liqueur and Dolin de Chambery Blanc Vermouth sing alongside the drinks’s novel grapefruit peel twist.

4. Bless Up

$13 at The Jasper

The Jasper goes all in for Negroni Week, dropping a dedicated menu for the annual Slow Food event. You’ll find the speakeasy’s ever-present draft Negroni, but for a kicky break from the conventional, the Bless Up blends Barbados and Jamaican rums with cacao-infused Campari, in addition to sweet vermouth.

5. Reggae Negroni

$17 at The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel

Velvet Falernum, a weighty, rum-based liqueur with heady lime and almond aromas, is the spicy steel drum beating behind this island-inspired trio of Smith & Cross rum, sweet vermouth, and Campari. Sip it pinkies up at Quirk’s sophisticated Lobby Bar or upstairs on the rooftop under the stars.