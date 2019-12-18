5 Faves: Mocktail Hour

× Expand The Unicorn Fizz from Shyndigz (Photo by Madison Pollard)

1. Unicorn Fizz

$8.99 at Shyndigz

The tall glass of fruit ice layered with blackberry and kiwi is finished with sparkling soda and gobs of fresh fruit. Kids delight at the drink’s rock candy stir stick, which beats the basic Shirley Temple hands down in style points.

× Expand The Black Goji from Sen Organic Small Plate [Photo by Uyen Ngo (Chloe)]

2. Black Goji

$10 at Sen Organic Small Plate

This vegan, lactose-free elixir that can be served hot or cold is a feast for the eyes and the palate. The tower of inky, organic black goji berry tea, with faint hints of dried blueberries and raisins, comes topped with whipped coconut cream.

× Expand The ISCO Fruit Punch (Photo courtesy Island Shrimp Company)

3. ISCO fruit punch

$5 at Island Shrimp Co.

Tiki, do you love me? This house-made fruit punch splashes pineapple juice with sweetened strawberries, raspberries, lime and lemon. If you’re down, drink it island-style from a whole, hulled pineapple for an additional $7.

× Expand The Seedlip Cocktail (Photo by Olivia Stokes courtesy Max's on Broad)

4. Seedlip Cocktail

$8 at Max’s on Broad

Seedlip Garden 108 is a nonalcoholic English distillate that preserves and teases out aromas of hay, rosemary and nutty cascarilla. For peak fragrance, ask your mixologist to cut Seedlip with tonic or make it into a booze-free “gimlet.”

× Expand The Kylo (Photo courtesy Secco Wine Bar)

5. Kylo

$5 at Secco Wine Bar

Stappi, a bitter Italian soda with anise and cherry syrups, stands in for Campari in this Negroni-style mocktail. A bracing nip of lemon and an astringent finish keep the mix from being cloying.