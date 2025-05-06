Matcha Madness

× Expand A matcha bubble egg waffle from Boba Tea & Snow Ice House (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Matcha and White Chocolate Ice Cream

$5 at Scoop

An earthy creaminess sweeps across your tongue as shavings of white chocolate tease sweetness into this balanced scoop. The pop of caffeine in your dessert is delivered via matcha, tempered by its L-theanine content, an amino acid that quells the highs and lows of caffeine with calm mental focus. Make it a double!

2. Matcha Bubble Egg Waffle

$6.25 at Boba Tea & Snow Ice House

Boba Tea & Snow Ice House’s matcha-nuanced bubble waffles are Asian in style, meaning less treacly than an American version, so stuffing one with ripe berries feels both indulgent and healthy at the same time. Choose from an extensive list of fillings for the thick, eggy bubble waffle, such as boba, nuts, whipped cream or fresh fruit. This portable snack is perfect for noshing while walking around Carytown.

3. Strawberry Milk With Matcha Cap

$6.25 at Zen Cafe

This iced seasonal drink layers concentrated green tea powder — frothed to a thick, satiny, cold foam — with housemade strawberry milk to create a candy-like liquid treat. Looking for less sugar? Customize your level when ordering; 50% less sweet continues to hit saccharine notes in this Instagrammable sipper.

4. Matcha Mochi Doughnut

$2.99 at Oh Mochi

Oh Mochi’s rice flour doughnuts boast a stretchy, gossamer pull much different than a traditional fry cake. The airy round promises more resistance and is painted with an antioxidant-rich matcha glaze. These palm-sized snacks have fluted edges, which are fun to pull apart nub by nub, breaking the mochi into mini doughnut holes.

5. Matcha Daiquiri

$13 at Nightcrawler

The Nightcrawler cocktail pop-up has a permanent home at Cobra Burger the third Sunday of each month, but follow their Instagram for more opportunities to savor Chris Mumford and Alexyss Kaneubbe’s matcha creations. This one combines rum with pineapple juice and matcha, shaking it until frothy before serving it straight. The delicate and potent sip is garnished with a matcha-flavored Pocky candy stick for good measure.