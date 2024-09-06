Local Swag

× Expand The diner mug from Kuba Kuba (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Diner Mug

$12 at Kuba Kuba

Thick-walled diner mugs are not only a classic cupboard standby, they keep bevvies warm and snuggly longer and are comforting to hold. The iconic Coca-Cola font and colors on Kuba Kuba’s mug nod to the pre-Castro era in Cuba, when the soda was introduced, as well as the country’s national cocktail — the Cuba Libre, lifted to toast the end of Cuba’s War of Independence.

2. Silk Necktie

$75 at Shagbark

Preppy vibes and Virginia pride pour from the soft lemon and lime neckwear adorned with quail, blue crabs, tomatoes, pigs and the Shagbark hickory leaf. Designed by chef Walter Bundy and local haberdasher Peter-Blair, Shagbark’s whimsical, high-quality ties were worn by the restaurant’s staff as part of their original uniform.

3. Sweatshirt

$68 at Stella’s Grocery

Luxuriously thick embroidery keeps Stella’s name close to your heart in this hefty sweatshirt built for cool fall evenings. Beyond apparel, Stella’s Grocery curates a line of custom-blended scents from local boutique Na Nin, including room spray, reed diffusers, candles and lotions conjuring Grecian aromas of fig, olive oil and rosemary.

4. Deck of Cards

$10 at Brambly Park

Brambly’s “white label” wine series calls to mind the golden era of train travel, its bottles embossed with a cast of characters sporting animal heads and human bodies dressed in Victorian garb. The urban winery carries this folly over to its playing cards, printed with suits of foxes, octopus and bears. Rummy and riesling, anyone?

5. Wine Tote

$45 at Celladora Wines

Made in collaboration with Matt Shaw, an NYC-based artist and friend of Celladora’s owners, these made-to-carry-wine totes are an oenophile’s dream. Four-bottle sleeves secure the goods in the bag, while a handy zipper ensures extra protection. Bonus: Any time you bring the bag and re-up on four bottles, you get 10% off.