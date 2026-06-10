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1. Conex RVA

Expand The River City Smash Burger at Conex RVA (Photo courtesy Conex RVA)

900 Axtell St.

A capacious courtyard in Carver, Conex is an open-air space surrounded by stacked shipping containers covered in murals by local artists and features multiple bars as well as an in-house concept, River City Smash Burger. With pop-up events such as sauna/cold plunges and live music performances, the location is perfect for a laid-back hang or a large gathering.

2. Southern Kitchen

9210 Stony Point Parkway

At the promenade-style Stony Point Fashion Park shopping center, Southern Kitchen tucks a shaded patio beneath striped awnings. The Black-owned restaurant from Shane Roberts-Thomas serves soul food classics such as turkey wings in gravy, chicken and waffles, and peach cobbler. Relax over weekend mimosas and get plenty of pup- and people-watching at this outdoor mall.

3. Cirrus Vodka

1320 Summit Ave.

Creative cocktails draw guests to the charming cobblestone patio in Scott’s Addition. Lively and colorful, the Cirrus Vodka tasting room exudes a Mediterranean feel with its white, scalloped umbrellas. The scent of fried seafood and crab cakes drifts from nearby Fish Camp, a waterside-inspired walk-up window from Slack Tide Fish Co. and Yellow Umbrella Provisions. Sip a seasonal strawberry sour, brunchy Bloody Mary or one of several nonalcoholic offerings.

4. Azzurro

6221 River Road

Italian fine dining has been a fixture on River Road for decades, yet Azzurro’s (translation: blue sky) brick-lined side porch feels like an escape under the stars. Roomy tables sit beneath oversized umbrellas and twinkly tea lights, creating a quiet buffer from nearby traffic. Twirl a forkful of seafood pasta, order a wood-fired pizza and hum Sinatra while living the al fresco life.

5. Thai Boat

2301 W. Main St.

Cast away at this seafood-centric spot that drifts easily between indoor and outdoor dining. The dock (aka the patio) transports diners, feeling more like a boat market in Thailand or a lush nautical nook than a restaurant on Main Street. Lean into the tropical vibe with a drink from the lengthy cocktail menu, lime- and lemongrass-spiked tom kha gai, or crispy pork belly.