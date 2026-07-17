Fire It Up

× 1 of 2 Expand Secreto pork steak at The Mayor × 2 of 2 Expand The Mayor owner and butcher Kyle Morse Prev Next

1. Secreto Pork Steak

$25 per pound at The Mayor

This juicy, well-marbled cut from a lightly muscled area near the pig’s shoulder is prized for its intense, subtly sweet flavor and tenderness. Though pork, its richness is compared to wagyu beef, while its larger, flat shape resembles a cross between tri-tip and hanger steaks. It cooks quickly, so keep your eyes (and meat thermometer) at the ready.

2. Cobia

Market price at Shoreline Seafood Market

Big and feisty, cobia are some of the largest game fish in the Chesapeake Bay. The season for the buttery, steaky beast runs mid-May through September. Shoreline Seafood goes all in on the dark, streamlined fish — dubbed the “man in the brown suit” by watermen — selling cobia by the pound and in crudo. The fish adapts well to basting in butter and herbs before, during and after grilling.

3. Porterhouse Steak

$19.99 per pound at Belmont Butchery

You know your butcher is serious when they sell cuts by thickness rather than weight — just as Belmont does. Run by chefs, the shop is a go-to for advice on cooking and seasoning this combo of the filet mignon and New York strip, aka a porterhouse steak. Bonus: Belmont’s Fourth of July case boasts housemade brats, burgers and hot dogs to throw on the Weber.

4. Summer Vegetables

Prices vary from Liliana’s Produce at South of the James Farmers Market

Grown on 30 acres in Richmond County, veggies from this family-owned farm can be found Sundays at the market in Forest Hill Park. Liliana’s has been growing produce for over 20 years in the rich, sandy-loamy soil of the Northern Neck. Sweet red onions emerge as glossy, fat bulbs ready to accompany thickly sliced zucchini, eggplant and squash, painted with olive oil and laid across a hot grate.

5. Lamb Sirloin Steak

$20.99 per pound from Adrain Michael Farms at RVA Big Market

This fourth-generation farm raises beef, goat, lamb, chicken, pork and eggs, without antibiotics or hormones, in the green pastures of Covington. The sirloin of lamb is a lean but soft cut, chockablock with flavor. It’s also easy to grill and yields a larger portion of meat than a lamb chop. Keep it simple: Rub with lemon juice and sprinkle with salt and pepper before placing over the flames.