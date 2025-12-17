Cozy Season

× Expand Carrot ginger soup from Leek & Thistle (Photo by Jacqui Photography courtesy Leek & Thistle)

1. Soft Tofu Stew

$12.99 at Ye Won

Ye Won is known for its Korean home cooking. A classic dish, this spicy tofu stew features seafood or beef with coddled egg, red chile oil and fish sauce. Its flavor has a motherly sort of aggression; the red broth invites a cold beer to wash it down as you slurp your way to the bottom of the bowl.

2. New England Clam Chowder

$8.99 per pint at Yellow Umbrella Provisions

Seafood soups are a specialty of Yellow Umbrella, with New England clam chowder available almost daily. Heavy cream, tender nuggets of potato, eastern clams and broth are slowly simmered into a decadent bowlful of Neptune’s bounty. To order ahead for holiday gatherings, visit their catering website.

3. Avgolemono

$12.99 per quart at Stella’s Grocery locations

Let’s face it: A can of chicken and stars doesn’t take down a cold the way it used to. Nowadays, it’s a job for Greek penicillin. Stella Dikos’ recipe calls for rice cooked to almost congee creaminess, yet retaining the integrity of the grain. With chicken broth and enough lemon to make sunshine in your tummy, get a spoonful of this traditional Mediterranean flu fighter and let the healing begin.

4. Pho in Hot Stone Bowl

$21.99 at Viet Holic

There’s much to love at this new Midlothian Turnpike eatery, but this sizzling bowl clocks in at No. 1. Meatballs, top round, tendon, tripe and fatty brisket arrive on the side, along with fresh herbs and rice noodles to dunk and dip into bubbling bone broth. The stoneware stays piping hot, lifting scents of pepper, ginger and star anise to the nose in a volcanic cloud of deliciousness.

5. Carrot Ginger

$17 per quart at Leek & Thistle

Provision your fridge and freezer with items from Leek & Thistle’s Shockoe Bottom kitchen, which offers both takeaway and weekly delivery service. Made with roasted local carrots, coconut milk and veggie stock and laced with ginger, onions, turmeric, coriander and garlic, this smoky soup is a must. Both vegan and gluten-free, it’s a creamy treat worthy of a special bottle from the shop’s cellar.