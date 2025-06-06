By the Bushel

× Expand Up All Night Bakery’s seasonal strawberry and blueberry croissants (Photo by Jay Paul)

1. Shaved Jicama Salad

$14 at Amuse

Located inside the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Amuse not only offers views of the sculpture garden, but also seasonal menus that pair with exhibits. The shaved jicama salad salutes iconic artist Frida Kahlo, whose works are on display. A crunchy, refreshing tumble of shaved jicama buoys flower buds and cheery strawberries, all placed over a chilled creamy mole sauce that serves as the dressing.

2. Berry Croissant

$5.25 at Up All Night Bakery

Agriberry Farms is Up All Night’s source for plump rotating berries you’ll want to make a meal of, especially when paired with pastry cream. Over the years, Bellevue bakery owner Jonathan Highfield has tinkered with the shape of their buttery, fruit-filled croissants, landing on flaky rounds for a consistently elegant and less messy bite. Keep an eye out for other berry-infused treats, including scones.

3. Frozen Blackberry Margarita

$11 at Conejo

This fresh and fruity frozen margarita is more than a buzzy pleasure; it’s a dopamine/serotonin blast of 100% agave tequila lashed with the mood-elevating flavonols and ellagitannins found in blackberries. Tart and jammy, this soothing refresher also comes with a coconut swirl for the ultimate getaway in a glass.

4. Blue Basil Farm Blueberry Cake

$8 at West End Farmers Market

Superlative ingredients make this confection a smart choice. Layers of cake and frosting handily toggle between airy and dense, with the baker favoring Italian meringue for the icing, which coaxes tastebuds on an oozy blueberry-lemon journey. The dessert is also made with all organic ingredients, including eggs from Blue Basil Farm’s heirloom chickens.

5. Strawberry Cinnamon Roll

$6 at C&P Baking Company

A value-added addition to Shockoe Bottom, C&P Baking Company opened in March, offering French- and Southern-adjacent treats alongside Haitian takeout and breakfast. Once berries began fruiting, pâtissiere Sherwin Piley stocks her cases with berry-laden danish and strawberry cinnamon rolls, a seasonal upgrade to the gooey breakfast treat. Wash them down with a glass of housemade strawberry milk or strawberry oat milk, both laced with crushed fresh fruit.