Farm-Fresh Quest

MONDAY

Neighborhood Grocers and a Market on Wheels

Little House Green Grocery

Bellevue

A family-run neighborhood market from chef Andrew Manning and partner Hannah Russell. Expect fresh herbs, plentiful greens and other standout produce from Manakintowne Specialty Growers and Old Tavern Farm, plus lion’s mane and king oyster mushrooms. The pantry game is strong, too, with Rancho Gordo beans and housemade chili crunch. Additional locally made items include Baltik’s bagels, cheeses and a cooler of Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Good Foods Grocery

Bon Air

This community staple supports a bigger mission: employing adults with developmental disabilities. Spot hyperlocal produce from Agriberry Farm, Old Tavern Farm and Greenswell Growers; plenty of local coffee; and a well-stocked hot bar.

× Expand The Farm to Family Bus debuted a new spring/summer CSA Feb. 1. (Photo courtesy Farm Bus)

Farm to Family’s Farm Bus

Mobile

Part traveling market, part CSA, the Farm Bus has been feeding Richmond (and D.C.) since 2009. With strict standards and a 168-mile sourcing radius that stretches to Bolar, Virginia, founder Mark Lilly brings regional food to neighborhoods across the city. Order online or catch the nomadic bus out in the wild, emblazoned with messages such as “welcome earthlings” and stocked with bountiful baskets of fresh produce and essentials from Billy Bread to Ninja Kombucha.

Old Tavern Farm

Quinton

A short drive outside of the city, this legacy farm business has been operating for decades. Led by John Bryant, Old Tavern Farm feels wholesome as can be, offering seasonal produce, honey, pasture-raised pork, eggs, beef and more. On the weekends (and if you get there early), you can score homemade tamales, breakfast sandwiches and other treats.

× Expand Birdhouse Farmers Market (Photo by Jay Paul)

TUESDAY

1507 Grayland Ave., 3 to 6:30 p.m., May-November

This compact, no-frills, growers-first market is a favorite among local chefs. Founded in 2007 as the William Byrd House project, Birdhouse checks every box: Oro pasta, Caromont Farm goat cheese, Agriberry Farm fruit, Studley Farms meat, Easterday mushrooms and more. Also spot longtime growers Amy’s Garden, cash-only Tomten Farm and Shine Farms, selling selections from radicchio to Jimmy Nardello peppers, greens and heirloom tomatoes. Snack while you shop on dosas from Khushbu or ice cream from Ruby Scoops.

Come for Carbs: The market’s dedicated bread row features Sunday Bagel, RVA Bakehouse, Europa Crust and Sub Rosa Bakery.

Backup: Shalom Farms Mobile Market

WEDNESDAY

6106 Lakeside Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, year-round

Nearly 20 years strong, this laid-back neighborhood market mirrors Lakeside’s easygoing vibe. Grab fresh produce, then browse indoor vendors for preserves, ferments, microgreens and baked goods. Popular regulars include Twisted Carrot Farm, J & A Farm, and RVA Bakehouse.

Noteworthy: Twisted Carrot Farm hosts classes monthly on topics from sourdough to canning.

Backup: Scott’s Addition Farmers Market

THURSDAY

Great Big Greenhouse, 2051 Huguenot Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., year-round

A hidden gem — and a dangerous place for plant lovers. Many vendors have been here since the market’s start nearly 20 years ago, giving it a deeply rooted feel. Stock up on chicken, beef and pork from Snyder Family Farm; produce from Walnut Hill Farm; raw honey from One Hive; and cheese from Cardinal Lane.

Treat Yourself: Try Baking Baklava’s handmade pastries, based on the owner’s grandmother’s recipe.

Backup: Northside Farmers Market

× Expand Shalom Farms Mobile Market (Photo courtesy Shalom Farms)

FRIDAY

Varying locations, April 29-Nov. 23

In an effort launched last year, Shalom Farms has been taking its produce on the road and directly into communities, popping up with mobile market stands that ensure easier access to locally grown food through a sliding-scale purchase model. Offering a tight selection of produce, this is an ideal stop for people with a focused list. For the locations and hours, check shalomfarms.org.

Noteworthy: SNAP/EBT shoppers receive 50% off purchases

× Expand Latino Farmers Market (Photo by Ash Daniel)

SATURDAY

Rockwood Park, 3401 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, April 4-Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to noon

Founded by America DeLoach of Salsas Don Sebastian, this vibrant market enters its third season celebrating culture, community and regional diversity. Buy a mix of Latino- and family-owned businesses including local growers and food makers serving everything from fresh salsas and juices to handmade queso fresco and tortillas crafted right here in Richmond.

Come Hungry: Ready-to-eat snacks like al pastor tacos with meat sliced straight from the spit, zingy esquites (street corn salad) and Venezuelan tequeños (fried cheese sticks).

Backup: St. Stephen’s Farmers Market or RVA Big Market

SUNDAY

Forest Hill Park, 4021 Forest Hill Ave., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., year-round

Easy like Sunday morning, this rain-or-shine, grower-forward staple has been championing local food for close to two decades. While smaller than its sibling, RVA Big Market (and with way less stroller dodging), expect a solid selection of regional produce, meats and baked goods, and an opportunity to stock up before the week begins.

Noteworthy: Nearly every week, the market offers yoga or live music.

Backup: RVA Black Farmers Market (biweekly June-November, spotlighting Black farmers and makers)