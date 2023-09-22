Hallmarks of Autumn

× Expand Apple Old Fashioned at Oak & Apple (Photo by Jay Paul)

Two fruits enter! One exits! Maybe for you there’s not an internal war over which fruit rules autumn, but apple versus pumpkin rages wild in some hearts. For me, apple always wins, and while coffee shops might be pumpkin-heavy in their celebrations of the season, bars have got our apple-loving backs. Pumpkin heads, we do make a concession for you.

Foiled Again

Heritage

Rum and caramel-apple syrup whipped up with egg whites and cream and garnished with a compressed apple slice — hello, luxe cocktail. Beverage Director Jess Benevour says, “It’s inspired by my favorite candy of the season, those apple lollipops coated in caramel, but with a delightful creamy and frothy texture.”

An Apple a Day

Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen

A Calvados-laced concoction is always a delight, and MCK heightens and brightens the apple brandy’s elegant fruitiness with a puree of green apple, cardamom bitters and ginger-caramel syrup. Plus, there’s Plantation 3 Stars rum for kicks.

Apple Old Fashioned

Oak & Apple

The Apple Old Fashioned is a menu mainstay at this Shockoe barbecue joint, and thank goodness, because it nears perfection. A Bulleit Old Fashioned with a hard cider addition brings a sweet freshness to the well-loved classic. They take their cider seriously, too, with 10 selections on draft.

September Cider Releases

Buskey Cider has a pumpkin pie cider making its debut this month that rolls all the flavors of fall into one: crisp apple, smooth pumpkin, warm spices. Bryant’s Cider is doubling down on apple fervor with an apple pie cider, a cinnamon-forward and simultaneously light libation.