Eye of the Beer Holder

Photo courtesy Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Tyler Thomas, None of This Makes Sense, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Joining the crew in 2013, Hardywood bartender Tyler Thomas is also the label artist behind barrel-aged releases such as Trickery and Ruse, the Lost Bird table wines, and more. The art for None of This Makes Sense is from an old sketch Thomas drew years prior using a ballpoint pen. As for the name, it’s an inside joke referencing a brewer known for typos. “At the end of an email [once], he signed it ‘None of this makes sense,’ ” Thomas says with a laugh.

Image courtesy Dana Hoeck

Dana Hoeck, Lost in the Night, Triple Crossing Beer

A 20-year design veteran, Dana Hoeck was brought in last year to oversee Triple Crossing’s rebrand, marking the first time she’s worked with a brewery. “The team at TC is very creative with their beer naming, so oftentimes there’s a story … I try to bring to life visually,” she explains.

For Lost in the Night, a toasted coconut imperial stout with hints of espresso and chocolate, Hoeck expresses its decadence through fluffy clouds and jewel tones.

Image courtesy Christine Coffey

Christine Coffey, Punchy & Oaf, Bingo Beer Co.

A VCU graduate and designer, Christine Coffey is the brains behind the branding of Bingo’s entire sudsy lineup, aiming for labels that are fun and striking — beer drinkers have even requested prints of the label for the fruited gose. “Something really resonated with people to the point of wanting it beyond the can,” she says. Coffey sought out vintage botanical prints to create the timeless look, with Bingo’s Rhyme for Rhyme featuring a similar design — look for their Sangrita Gose to follow soon.

Image courtesy Crystal Wesch

Crystal Wesch, Crystal River, Starr Hill Brewery

After nine years with Starr Hill, Business Systems Manager Crystal Wesch recently participated in the brewery’s artist series, an opportunity for long-term employees to create their own beers and labels. “I love the idea of highlighting employee talent,” she says. Inspired by trips to Florida to visit family, Wesch’s design features two things she’s fond of: citrusy, refreshing IPAs and manatees, the “gracious animals” who call the Crystal River home. Bonus: The beer has matching glassware.

Image courtesy Rob Wooten

Rob Wooten, Chocolate Fondue Porter, Steam Bell Beer Works

Richmond native Rob Wooten is responsible for more than two dozen designs between Steam Bell and its sister brewery, Canon & Draw. The Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix owner says the design process is a true collaboration: “You’re really getting two artists there — the brewer and the person doing the label working together.” Described as vibrant and retro, the Chocolate Fondue Porter has what Wooten calls a “Willy Wonka-type treatment that is whimsical and fun.”

Image courtesy Geoff Stone

Geoff Stone, Monkey’s Uncle, Center of the Universe Brewing Co.

Brand Craftsman Geoff Stone has designed almost 20 labels for COTU, the Ray brothers’ Ashland brewery, including its flagship, Pocahoptus. Stone’s motto: “Every ale is such a distinctive experience, why should the label be any different?” While Stone conceptualized the label for Monkey’s Uncle, his sketches ranged from depictions of a friar to more cartoonish variations, the original concept evolving after the brew switched from bottles to cans.