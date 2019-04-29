Cool Cuisine

El Chido owner Cruz Albanil serves up Mexican classics

by

Near the intersection of Staples Mill and Hilliard roads, a black trailer with enticing lights, folding tables and chairs, and a lingering scent of slow-cooked suadero has found a home. El Chido, owned by 40-year-old Cruz Albanil, is a family business run by a Mexican immigrant who, upon entering the kitchen in America, discovered his passion for sharing the flavors of his culture — and his mother’s recipes — one torta at a time.

Richmond magazine: Why did you move to United States, and specifically, Richmond?

Cruz Albanil: I was looking for better opportunities, a better life for my family. I lived in New York when I first came. I had friends that lived in Richmond and told me it was good, and there were good schools.

RM: How did you get into cooking?

Albanil: I started working in restaurants and watching people cook. I began to help them and started learning and reading books. Since then, I’ve never stopped cooking. I love cooking all kinds of food — I know some French and Italian, but my Mexican is my main style.

RM: What did you do after arriving in Richmond?

Albanil: I worked at two restaurants in Ashland and Goochland, each for six years. I decided to start my own business and started selling food at construction sites with a little trailer.  

RM: Is this your permanent spot?

Albanil: Yes. In the wintertime when it’s cold, it’s harder, but in the summertime, the tables are filled with people, and a lot of people park and talk and invite friends — it’s kind of like a party here.

RM: How many children do you have?

Albanil: Five: Jose, Adrian, David, Jennifer and Gabrielle.

RM: What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Albanil: I try to spend it with family and go to the river or beach. I am so busy, and when I have business, I like to stay … and watch it and how people work and meet the customers.

RM: Do you make your own tortillas?

Albanil: We don’t for the tacos but do for the sopes, gorditas and huaraches — we make them to order. We make all the salsas and spices and meats.

RM: What is your favorite menu item to cook?

Albanil: The tortas — I love them, and people do, too. In Richmond I couldn’t find them when I started cooking them. We make 200 a week.

RM: What does “Chido” mean?

Albanil: It’s a popular word that people use in Mexico. “This is chido, this is really good or cool.”

Tags

by

The Elbys 2019

Connect With Us

Sign up for our weekly Food News

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.