Party of 3

They say three is a crowd. They call an additional person hanging out with a couple a “third wheel.” But I’d like to inform the almighty “they” that three is, in fact, a trifecta — a number that can create pattern, balance and a little bit of magic, especially when dining out.

I usually travel in pairs or quartets when I go out to eat, but recently I rolled into a restaurant with a party of three, and it was one of the most harmonious, satisfying dinners I’ve had in ages. Bonus: One of us was a “sometimes-I-eat-fish” vegetarian, which added a curveball to the mix and somehow made it even better.

People might wonder: Isn’t a three-top awkward for restaurants? What about the “lost” seat that could have boosted the bill? Quietly, I suspect chefs have been laughing behind kitchen doors, waiting for diners to catch on that they’ve been plating for three all along. I can’t count how many times I’ve watched a dish land on a table portioned perfectly for three, while four diners pause, calculating who’s getting shorted. The suspense. The tension. The shared panic. Who will make the first move to snag the last latke? Do you divide it and pray your friend’s knife skills are up to snuff?

Or you could simply avoid all that drama and arrive in a trio.

The power dynamic shifts. It’s not a teeter-totter or a two-against-two standoff. It’s negotiation, compromise and a dash of collective clarity.

With three, decision-making feels different. Rather than trying to read the mind of your partner or best friend and ordering to please them, everyone has to find a shared center. The power dynamic shifts. It’s not a teeter-totter or a two-against-two standoff. It’s negotiation, compromise and a dash of collective clarity. Reaching a synchronous decision becomes part of the fun — a gentle reminder that dining can be more about us than me and mine. Sometimes another palate, a perspective slightly askew from one’s own, is exactly what’s needed to invite new possibilities.

And then there’s the table itself. One of the most underrated joys of three-person dining is space. Plates can breathe, drinks can mingle, and there’s even a dedicated zone for empties. Everything has room to exist. Everything has room to shine. This is where the real work of eating — and connecting — can happen.

Granted, this approach only applies if you’re a sharer, though I assume most adventurous diners are. If I’ve lost you, I apologize, but I can’t imagine choosing just one dish as the main meal when dining with food-loving friends. Why be forced into culinary limitation when you can dabble in a bounty of flavors and try them all?

Three is equilibrium. A little give, a little take, a little room. It’s thinking beyond you and your sidekick, avoiding table tension, and never having to stage a polite duel over the last latke.