Days of Summer

Thirst Quenchers

To us, the term “patio pounder” is used to define any drink that exudes easy sipping power, and at Church Hill’s Second Bottle Wine Shop, owner Erin Keene has just the recommendation. “Raza Vinho Verde — dangerously easy to drink,” she says, describing it as slightly effervescent, with flavors of green fruit and serious “chill it and kill it” vibes. Also on her list is Brand riesling that, bonus, comes in a liter bottle.

At the music venue meets watering hole Main Line Brewery, Head Brewer Sean Savage’s lineup of uber-sessionable seltzers is garnering attention. “I’ve been making seltzers for a long time now, and it took me many iterations to feel like I finally nailed it,” says Savage, whose previous stints include time at Commonwealth Brewing and Hardywood. “We’re definitely seeing a lot of people excited about our more sophisticated and unique seltzer flavors,” he says. Typically, Mainline’s taps feature at least five rotating seltzers, such as staples like the slightly boozy 7.5% Cherry on Top, which is reminiscent of a cherry limeade, alongside seasonal varieties including forthcoming cocktail-inspired selections.

Move over, white rum — Pineapple Coconut, the latest infusion from Belle Isle Moonshine, is here for a local spirit takeover in tropical cocktails.

Grillin’ and Chillin’

Cheddar brats from The Mayor pair well with a spicy mustard. (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)

Retire the oven, hit the backyard and embrace grill sessions and al fresco dinners. Here to lend a hand is Belmont Butchery, where owner, proprietor and meat monger Tanya Cauthen recently introduced seasonal meat shares. Available bimonthly, the mixed boxes of local cuts will be offered in two sizes — a small option ($100) for the more traditional grillmaster that features everything from steaks to house bacon to pork meant for the rack or the smoker, along with the large box ($200), which will change its selections frequently, leading Cauthen to declare it “a wild card.”

Channel campfire nostalgia — sticky fingers included — with s’more roasting kits from Karmalita’s Marshmallows and Confections, in addition to six- and 12-pack artisan mallows that range in flavors from chocolate to churro.

Made with Cabot cheese, the cheddar brats from The Mayor are ready for their annual reappearance. Pro tip: Chef-owner Kyle Morse reaches for a solid mustard and Wild Earth Fermentation kraut after the brats hit the grill.

Under the Sea

Crabs from Kenley’s Fresh Catch (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Every Friday, 18-year-old Kenley Sapp ventures to Urbanna to pick up bushels of blue crabs before delivering the Rappahannock River treasures door to door across the region. Launching her seafood distribution biz, Kenley’s Fresh Catch, in the spring of 2018 while she was still a sophomore in high school, the young entrepreneur says, “I have many ancestors who worked in the seafood industry, so it is in my blood! I have also always wanted to run my own business and be my own boss, so I jumped at the opportunity.”

Hailing from Hampton, Amory Seafood makes weekly deliveries to the capital city, bringing with them Chesapeake Bay blue catfish; oysters by the 50- and 100-count; and grill boxes, a hefty dose of fresh seafood featuring 5 pounds of tuna steaks, North Carolina scallops and shrimp.

Chamberlayne Avenue walk-up window Sugar’s Crab Shack attracts seafood lovers en masse. Don’t forget to order house-made deviled crabs by the dozen, a decadent addition to any backyard hangout.

5 Other Ways to Salute The Season

To-go Tiki Flight: Sample four island-inspired cocktails from Bell Cafe featuring local spirits, complete with umbrellas.

Blackberries: Owned and operated by the Geyer family, blackberries from Hanover’s Agriberry Farm shine in July.

Fried Hot Dog: This bad boy from Tiffany’s Food Truck is battered, blistered and then topped with nacho cheese and crispy bacon.

Paleta: Choose from over 30 flavors of Mexican ice pops at La Michoacana, including limon and mango con chile.

Vermicelli Cold Noodle Bowl: The equation for a refreshing summer dinner = cold noodles + fresh herbs + raw veggies from Mekong or Pho Luca’s.