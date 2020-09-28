Culinary Calculations

How much do menu items, from idea to inception, cost a restaurant? Typically, chefs aim for their overall food costs to hover around 30%, but in some cases, as seen below, that number is significantly higher. Despite a shift in diners’ desire for higher-quality, locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, most menu prices have not kept pace with rising overhead costs, an increasingly competitive market and the significant prep labor some dishes can require. Since the pandemic, the food cost squeeze has been amplified due to supply chain issues and price spikes on staples such as cheese and flour. We present a local sampling of entrees broken down by costs to better understand the bang behind the buck.

× Expand Mantu's Lamb Chopen Kebab (Photo by Justin Chesney)

THE MANTU

Lamb Chopen Kebab, $32

Rack of lamb, $12

Onion, green and red pepper, garlic, purple cabbage, $3

Cumin and sumac, 50 cents

Corn oil, 50 cents

Prep labor, $5

Total food/prep cost: $21

Food cost: 53%

× Expand Saison's The Rundown (Photo by Justin Chesney)

SAISON

The Rundown, $24

Coconut milk, 75 cents

Onion, ginger, garlic, habanero, chipotle, 50 cents

Turmeric, allspice, thyme, 25 cents

Sweet potato, 25 cents

Regionally sourced seafood (3 ounces each)

Mussels, $1.05

Shrimp, $1.90

Catfish, 84 cents

Monkfish, 93 cents

Rockfish, $1.31

Prep labor, $2

Total food/prep cost: $9.78

Food cost: 40.7%

× Expand Brenner Pass' Fondue Burger (Photo by Justin Chesney)

BRENNER PASS

Fondue Burger, $16

House-made bun, 70 cents

Seven Hills beef, $1.38

Fondue, $1

Speck, 14 cents

Mayonnaise, 3 cents

Dijon, 6 cents

Cornichon, 3 cents

Manakintowne Farms frisee, 49 cents

Potato, 14 cents

Labor, $6.40

Total food/prep cost, $10.37

Food cost: 65%

× Expand People's Pie's Tomato Pie (Photo by Justin Chesney)

PEOPLE’S PIE

Tomato Pie, $12

Flour, 85 cents

Dough starter, 50 cents

Bianco Di Napoli tomatoes, 55 cents

Local tomatoes, $2

Pimento cheese, $1.20

Young pecorino, 65 cents

Seasoning, 25 cents

Pizza box, 25 cents

Prep labor, $1.75

Total food/prep cost: $8

Food cost: 67%

Hobnob's Shrimp & Grits (Photo by Jay Paul)

HOBNOB

Shrimp & Grits, $19

Nine shrimp, $2.22

Smithfield bacon cream sauce, $1.79

Ashland Mills Gouda grits, 69 cents

Tomato bruschetta with Village Garden cherry tomatoes, $1.52

Prep labor, $2.25

Total food/prep cost: $8.47

Food cost: 44.5%