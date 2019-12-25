Crazy for Cocoa

× Expand Kelly Walker Wombold (Photo courtesy Chocolates by Kelly)

Early on, 41-year-old master chocolatier Kelly Walker Wombold was drawn to chocolate making, a craft spanning five generations of her family. At 19, she learned the art from her grandmother Mary, a chocolatier for Wannamaker's Department Store in Philadelphia. Last year, after 10 years at previous storefronts around the city, Wombold moved her business into a 2,400-square-foot outpost in Short Pump.

Richmond magazine: What made you first want to start making chocolate?

Kelly Walker Wombold: I knew I wanted to have a business of my own. … I was very interested in my long family history of chocolate making. I decided to go and learn how to be a chocolatier from my grandmother and started the business from that foundation.

RM: When did you feel your business had really made it?

Wombold: I’d say that feeling comes and goes throughout the whole process. Lately, business has been doing really [well], since we’ve landed in our current location. I feel like we are fully diversified now. We’ve got a classroom and custom capabilities, [along] with our retail chocolate.

RM: Why did you want to start offering classes?

Wombold: I started offering classes to give us something to do during the summertime, when it’s very hot. I would have never imagined the level of impact these classes have had on the business. We now offer two public classes a month, as well as private classes. In October, we must have offered 12 to 15 classes.

RM: Do you have a favorite chocolate, or one that you love to make the most?

Wombold: Hmm … because I’m such a creative person, I would say my favorite thing is to create something new. We do custom [orders], logo work, custom engraved chocolates, unusual flavors and sculptures. Every new project is my favorite thing.

RM: Is there such a thing as too much chocolate?

Wombold: [Laughs] I sure hope not.

RM: What are some of your goals for the future of Chocolates by Kelly?

Wombold: I’d like to add in a wine bar because my retail customers and classroom participants would enjoy that.

RM: What do you do like to do in your free time?

Wombold: I really like to be outside when I get the chance. We have to keep a climate-controlled environment here, and sometimes that means I miss the pretty days where it’s warm. [I love] being outside — biking, walking, paddleboarding.