‘Richmond Pride’

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our July 2026 issue.

× 1 of 2 Expand Coppola’s cashier Jeff Gray × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

If you’ve grabbed a sandwich at Coppola’s Deli in Carytown, you’ve probably received a smile from lifelong Richmonder Jeff Gray. The cashier has been the familiar face behind the counter for the past decade, and when he takes your order, it feels like reuniting with a friend — his remarkable brand of people magic can’t be trained. Engaging strangers with effortless kindness, Gray has a big influence on the vibe at one of the city’s oldest institutions.

Richmond magazine: What’s your favorite part about your job at Coppola’s?

Jeff Gray: Meeting people from across the city, across the world and from so many diverse backgrounds. My favorite times are when it’s busy and the team finds its flow, and we’re moving as a unit. I also like working in a space where everyone does a little bit of everything. There’s not that division between the front and back of house in a deli, in the way that there often is in tableside service restaurants. It’s especially nice when someone who has been away from Richmond for a while returns and says that their sandwich tastes exactly as they remember it.

RM: Do you have a favorite sandwich or dish at the deli?

Gray: My personal favorite has always been the Cheese Colombo. Cheddar, Swiss and provolone are laid on the grill alongside hot peppers, onions and sweet peppers. On the bread is lettuce, tomato and our housemade oil-and-vinegar dressing. After the onion and peppers are done, they are wrapped in the cheese and put onto the sub roll. I usually get mine with grilled marinated eggplant or with marinated artichoke hearts. Everyone has their go-to sandwich, but the people’s favorite is the Industrial. It’s our take on a classic Italian hero.

RM: Coppola’s has been holding down that corner since 1982. What have the changes in Carytown felt like to you over the years?

Gray: Carytown has always been a place people have congregated; that has only grown over time. It’s certainly the best area to see a cross-section of the city. There are those times, though, where it is starting to feel a bit like Northern Virginia, but I suppose that’s just my Richmond pride speaking.

RM: You are a consistently wonderful front-of-house presence. What keeps you in such good spirits?

Gray: I like most people, and I like that spirit of hospitality. Not hospitality as an industry; rather, in the sense of genuine welcoming. It’s not just about service, but about connecting with the community. I greatly appreciate working in an environment that is a hub for so many people.

RM: What else would you like to share about yourself or your work?

Gray: I’ve worked at a lot of local spots over the years. I would say that my tenure at Village Cafe and two different restaurants in the same area location — 4th Street Cafe and Tony’s 4th Street Diner — were definitely the most impactful. I also worked for a local stained-glass artist, Janet Smith at Light Images, and at Tarrant’s restaurant, Croaker’s Spot and C Street [now closed].

RM: Where else do you like to eat in Richmond?

Gray: If I have a vote in it, my pick will always be a local spot. Lately I am doing lunch with my mom, more than dinner. We have a number of favorites, including Westwood Pharmacy, Mekong, Thai Patio, Maldini’s and a few others. If I’m grabbing carryout for myself, it’s usually Aladdin Express or China Panda.

RM: Tell us about growing up in Richmond.

Gray: I was born in Richmond. I have deep roots in the area. I have lived all over the city, but I grew up mostly near Maymont Park, on the Hampton Street side. I attended John B. Cary [Elementary School] in the ’70s, then Henderson Middle in the early ’80s and Open High School, graduating in ’88. Growing up in the ’70s-’80s in Richmond, we kids were all over the neighborhoods we occupied. We were also all over the neighborhoods of our grandparents and cousins, in different neighborhoods. There’s hardly a block of the city that doesn’t hold a memory for me.

I have a brother two years older than me, Calvin Barrett. Kimberly Gray is my sister, who is a year younger than me. I’m immensely proud of the work she continues to do in Richmond. I also have two sisters 11 years younger than me to the day, Jennifer and Jessica. Jessica has passed.

When my older sister and I were little, I recall our father taking us a few blocks from our home, to let us look through the front window, into the living room where he was born, before the house was demolished. I have visited friends, only to later discover some long-gone family members used to occupy their residences.

RM: What are some important elements of your life outside of work?

Gray: As I have gotten older, I’m much more of a homebody. I enjoy lunching with my mom, and any family and friends who are able to join us. Most of my time is spent with my cats, Violet and Lily.

RM: Got any hobbies or favorite experiences?

Gray: I really enjoy reading and listening to old radio shows, and I’ve convinced myself that my cats love to listen to me belting out some oldie or trying to scat along to some jazz tune. Also, if there’s any excuse to dress up for something, I’m in.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.