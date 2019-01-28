Cool Scoops

× Expand Illustration by Emily Roberts

405 Brook Road, 804-644-9400

This quirky eatery and cafe nestled in Jackson Ward may serve espresso and daily specials, but it’s the gelato flavors (including pistachio, tiramisu and blood orange) that have created a cult-like following. The name Stoplight is an ode to former owner Barbara Given’s late son. In late December Given sold Stoplight Gelato. The 83-year-old says the departure is health-related, and the property has been purchased by new owners who plan to serve gelato and reopen in spring 2019.

Photo by Lauren Baldwin

1602 Roseneath Road, 804-355-1937

“Hi, nice people,” says owner Bill Webb as your party enters one of Scott’s Addition’s oldest businesses. Staffers glide through the dining room, embellished with coloring book pages of their cow mascot. They chat up the customers, flashing grins and even stopping to snap a photo for a group of older women out for their weekly lunch date. Served in fountain glasses — complete with a curled straw wrapper — milkshakes are a must. The strawberry is pleasantly packed with real fruit, and if you’re a chocolate lover, their massive brownie sundae drowning in hot fudge should be on your hit list.

20800 Hull Street Road, Moseley

Jimer’s treat trailer, adorned with bulb lights and a swirl cone topper reminiscent of a carnival concession stand, transports guests to a simpler time. The Heath Bar Merry Mixer — their riff on a Dairy Queen Blizzard — is a creamy, cool concoction with welcome chunks of toffee bits. Jimer’s keeps it simple with classic flavors — vanilla, chocolate and twist. The hardest decision is with sprinkles or without (get them, for goodness' sake). During peak season, Jimer’s goes through about 300 to 400 gallons of custard a week.