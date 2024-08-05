Oh, Runaway

× Expand Patrick Nauth, owner of Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay (Photo by Jay Paul)

Long before the food truck boom of the early 2000s, Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay drew crowds for its classic, unfussy lunchtime favorites. It’s been a mainstay of Main Street for nearly 40 years, thanks in no small part to its coveted tarragon chicken salad, simple pastas, marinated cukes and efficient, friendly service. In 2020, founder Christopher Zechini sold the business to longtime staffer Patrick Nauth. We caught up with Nauth to learn more about the mobile Richmond institution that now operates carts in three locations: North 12th and East Marshall streets at the VCU Medical Center West Hospital; North Eighth and East Main streets; and South 12th and East Main streets, open from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Richmond magazine: As a longtime employee, how did you decide to make the leap to ownership?

Patrick Nauth: I lived in Northern Virginia until moving to Richmond in the early ’90s to attend VCU. I stumbled upon a few guys needing a roommate. It just so happened they worked for Christopher. Every now and again, I would fill in when they needed some help; eventually I got a permanent position at one of the carts as the bagger and cashier. I did that for a year or so and expanded my role working in the kitchen, and then I started serving food at the 12th and Main streets location.

A few years later, Christopher opened the [medical college] location at the corner of 12th and Marshall streets. It took off, and I was good at making the lunches, customer service and everything that came with running one of the locations. I used to joke I served as many lunches as McDonald’s served hamburgers. About 10 years in, I also started running the service side of the kitchen. Christopher would make all the food. I would pack and distribute it to all the locations.

I never intended on doing this as a career. Fast-forward almost 30 years, and I was still with it, really enjoying what I was doing. I really took pride in it. When Christopher decided to retire, I felt like I was more than ready to take over and keep Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay up to the standards Christopher had set.

RM: What are some of your favorite menu items?

Nauth: We are best known for our tarragon chicken salad, but personally, my Christopher’s favorites have always been the lemon and dill tuna salad, fettuccine, feta cheese and tomato pasta, marinated cucumbers, and the Monterey Jack cheese wedge.

RM: What do you think is the secret to CRG’s longevity?

Nauth: Christopher’s has thrived for so long because of our attention to detail. We keep everything fresh — shopping, cooking and preparing daily. Our main goal is to serve a consistent quality product that is cost effective for our customers.

RM: With three carts, I’m sure there are a lot of moving parts to running the business. I’m curious to know what part you love the most.

Nauth: At the moment we have eight employees, six of them work at the carts, two per location. What I love the most would have to be customer satisfaction. At the end of the day, knowing people are happy makes it all worthwhile.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.