Cherry on Top

Brain Freeze

Rolling Cones

There is no sound more welcome in the summer than the tinny jingle of the ice cream truck. Keep your eyes peeled for these mobile operations:

Passport to Coolness

All Shapes and Sizes

Worth the Trip

Charlottesville

Chaps Ice Cream

A cozy family-run business where, delightfully, not much has changed in more than 70 years.

Fredericksburg

Carl’s Frozen Custard

This Virginia Historic Landmark still makes vanilla, strawberry and chocolate custard from scratch daily in season. Try the classic pineapple shake.

Virginia Beach

Lolly’s Creamery

The Vibe district is the cool neighborhood in town, and Lolly’s Creamery helps keep it extra cool with inventive flavors such as blueberry-maple pancake.

Powhatan

Mabel’s

In Powhatan, Mabel’s “crazy shakes” are towering creations topped with everything from candy bars to slices of cake. P.S.: They now have burgers, too.

Love at First Scoop

For Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. co-founder Alex Miller, it’s all about the nostalgic taste of cotton candy ice cream from upstate New York convenience chain Stewart’s.

Rabia Kamara swears by strawberry ice cream and incorporates the classic fruit into several flavors at Ruby Scoops, from strawberry-rhubarb to buttermilk and strawberry.

Jiji Frozen Custard co-owner Kendall Appich has a soft spot for mint-chocolate chip. Growing up, she would reach for a quart of Breyers whenever a craving hit.

Sweeping the Nation

Blending a lineup of flagship flavors, along with seasonal and collaborative varieties, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches can now be found in freezers across the country, and they’re available for nationwide shipping.

Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt

Established in Richmond: 2009

Locations in the U.S.: 300