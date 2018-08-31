Across the Board

× Expand Illustration by Thinkstock

Richmond supermarket chains each have an approach when it comes to cheese. Here’s my take. (July prices below in our sampling are per pound except Aldi.)

Aldi

Small portions of prepackaged cheeses with a very limited variety. Might work best for entertaining on the fly.

Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar, $3.49 for 8 ounces

Danish blue, $2.99 for 5.5 ounces

Red-wax Gouda, $2.99 for 7 ounces

Whole Foods Market

Wide variety of reasonably priced organic and raw milk cheeses.

Red-wax Gouda, $5.99

Norwegian Jarlsberg, $7.49

Parmigiano Reggiano, $19.99

Emmi Roth Gruyere, $21.99

Kroger

Murray’s, with attentive staff, became part of the chain in 2017. Check the wooden boxes with “under $5” selections.

Norwegian Jarlsberg, $11.99

Goat Gouda, $16.99

Irish cheddar, $12.99

Blue Stilton, $18.99

Publix

Wheel cheese can be cut; plenty of 4- and 6-ounce pieces in the case.

Norwegian Jarlsberg, $10

Danish blue, $14.55

Spanish manchego, $17.99

Wegmans

Like a ripe Camembert, Wegmans steals the show, with great staff, a remarkable feta selection and by placing non-cave ripened cheeses in a separate case.