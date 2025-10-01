Across the Board

The following is an extended version of the article that appears in our October 2025 issue.

× Expand An autumnal cheese board featuring selections sourced from Truckle Cheesemongers (Photo by Fred Turko)

Cheese is not inherently seasonal, but as temperatures drop and flannels reenter the wardrobe rotation, there is a natural shift in the varieties that merit center stage. Fall beckons big, bold and rich selections. Truckle Cheesemongers owner Maggie Bradshaw says, “Lean heavier on more robust cheeses, because as soon as it’s chilly outside, there’s something physiological, where it just feels right.”

Bradshaw shares her recommendations for the ultimate charcuterie board, plus Halloween horror movie cheese pairings in honor of spooky season.

Expand Maggie Bradshaw of Truckle Cheesemongers (Photo by Chelsea Diane Photography)

Cheeseboard Basics

For fall, think crystalline-specked Goudas; buttery, nutty Alpines; and striking, funky blues.

Choose three to four cheeses, considering those made from different milks. Contrast is key, from texture to color to style.

Bradshaw’s rule of thumb for cheese: “Something soft, something firm, something blue.”

Autumnal Additions

Dried pears or figs

Red apples such as Gala or Honeycrisp. For locally grown fruit, visit Agriberry Farms at local farmers markets.

Chutney

Dijon mustard

Seeded, nutty breads. Grab a seeded sourdough loaf from Janet’s Bakery & Cafe.

Caramelized pecans

Pickles. Try Wild Earth Fermentation’s Pink Pickles.

Pork pâté. Shop Belmont Butchery for a slab.

Sliced bresaola beef

Seasonal Drops

Rogue River Blue

Released on the autumnal equinox (Sept. 22 this year), Rogue hails from Oregon and is wrapped in Syrah grape leaves that have been soaked in pear liqueur. Funky, boozy and complex, it’s considered a transcendent cheese and one of the most anticipated blues in the world.

Rush Creek Reserve

Making its annual return in mid-November, this Wisconsin-made, small-batch offering wrapped in spruce bark is a true labor of love. It’s soft and sumptuous — think savory custard — and exudes slightly woodsy notes.

Halloween Horror Movie Pairing: “Hannibal” — “To serve Rush Creek, you slice the top off, just like Ray Liotta’s character when Hannibal takes the top of his head off to eat his brains. (One also replaces the top of the cheese if it’s not finished in one sitting! Fun, right?)”

Global Grabs

Brabander Reserve

Gouda, goat’s milk, Netherlands

Rich, nutty, complex

Dubbed “Black Betty,” this 16-month aged goat’s milk gouda is a crowd-pleaser. Bradshaw says, “Everybody likes it, from little kids to the pickiest eaters.”

Halloween Horror Movie Pairing: “Event Horizon” — “The younger Brabander has a stark white rind, and Brabander Reserve has a jet black rind, much like the black hole that consumes the spaceship at the end of the hellscape of a movie!”

Fourme d’Ambert

Blue, cow’s milk, France

Classic, velvety, funky

Made since the fifth century, this crystalline-specked cheese is iconic for a reason. Layered with earthy, sweet and nutty notes, it’s a quintessential blue.

Halloween Horror Movie Pairings: “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Dracula: Dead and Loving It” and “Nosferatu” — “Blue veins of mold, and vampires love veins, too! Wahahahahaa.”

Baron Bigod

Brie, cow’s milk, England

Robust, farmhouse, delicate

Soft and creamy with a bloomy rind, it’s vegetal and earthy with a burst of mushroom flavor. Bradshaw describes it as funky and delicate.

Halloween Horror Movie Pairing: “The Shining” — “The bloomy rind of the Baron plays off the isolated, snowy setting for ‘The Shining.’”

L’Amuse Signature

Gouda, cow’s milk, Netherlands

Fudgy, dense, distinct

Aged for two years, this cheese boasts notes of burnt caramel, hazelnut and butter.

Halloween Horror Movie Pairing: “Trick ’r Treat” — “L’Amuse is super hard and a rich, pumpkin-like orange. Pairs well with the creepy pumpkin-head child trick-or-treater who haunts the movie.”

Abbaye de Belloc

Tomme, sheep’s milk, France

Sweet, mild, rare

Traditionally made by monks, this semihard selection from the Pyrenees has a nutty flavor.

Halloween Horror Movie Pairings: “Immaculate” and “The Exorcist” — “Abbaye de Belloc was traditionally made by monks. Both movies center around the Catholic church.”

Bonus Pairing: “Pave du Nord (super firm cow’s milk cheese from France) with ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.’ — Pave du Nord has a distinctive rind that ages with cheese mites. One of the storylines in the movie is super focused on the most intense spider infestation ever.”