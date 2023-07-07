Golden Girl Summer

× Expand Mozu Honey Wine by Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery (Photo courtesy Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery)

It’s hot. It’s your day off, and you have plans to spend time at the river with your besties: Dorothy, Sophia, Blanche and Rose. You’re also on beverage duty. Richmond craft brewers put a lot of effort into nailing that summer feeling, but what do you cop for the squad?

Dorothy’s going to need a sophisticated, take-no-ish beer made by pros who share her commitment to the search for knowledge and refinement. No frills, no floof, just streamlined suds. You go straight to Triple Crossing Beer for Bohem, a triple-decocted lager destined to be the poster child for Czech-style beers. A classy brew for a classy broad.

Puzzling over what to pick for Sophia because you know she’s going to read you the riot act if you get it wrong? Your trust in The Veil Brewing Co.’s punchy but balanced flavors steers you forth. Hedge your bets and aim to get her a little tipsier with the 9% ABV Broz Night Out⁴ DIPA. Its hazy, super-tropical smoothness will win her over.

You love buying drinks for Blanche. She’s a hedonist who appreciates all things lush and sensual. She has two to choose from: Pineapple Whip from Center of the Universe Brewing Co. and Mozu Honey Wine by Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery. Pineapple Whip is a collaboration with COTU’s sister venture and Ashland neighbor, Origin Beer Lab, and the vanilla-laced fruit-lover’s dream is second only to an actual pina colada in a pineapple (but last summer’s attempt to make those at the river was a disaster). Mozu, a sparkling honey wine, drinks dry but peachy, fitting for your favorite Georgia peach. Its yuzu tang pops up bright and sweet for a finish with finesse.

Ah, Rose. No question — it’s got to be sweet, and perhaps a bit sentimental. Funktastic Meads’ celebration of old-time soda, Funktastic Fizz F&M Root Beer, is the one. The lightly carbonated session mead might be a little syrupy for some, but for others it’s an unquestionable favorite, maybe because it’s never been mean to anyone in its life.