Come Hungry

With offerings including an old-school bakery, creative ice cream, Filipino fare, fun cocktails, bagels, burgers and barbecue, Brookland Park has transformed into a bustling hub for food and drink.

Expand (From left) Jay Bayer and Adam Stull of Morty’s Market & Deli (Photo courtesy Morty’s Market & Deli)

Morty’s Market & Deli

Opening August 2025

Morty’s is owned by longtime resident Jay Bayer of Bingo Beer Co. and the shuttered Saison, along with Adam Hull of Cambodian pop-up Royal Pig and Slack Tide Fish Co. With a menu influenced by Italian and Eastern European foodways, expect airy focaccia sandwiches, small plates, wine and cocktails. “We’re a place you plan to meet friends and happen upon others,” Bayer says, “a true neighborhood space.”

Ruby Scoops/Suzy Sno

Opened November 2020

Originally planting roots on Brookland Park Boulevard in 2020, owner Rabia Kamara has since united her ice cream concept Ruby Scoops and sno-ball venture Suzy Sno under one roof to create the ultimate cool treats emporium. The VCU grad says, “Being a Black ice cream shop in this neighborhood felt right to me, and the best way to kind of honor what’s happened and hopefully what’s to come.” Ruby Scoops is producing an exclusive flavor for their neighbor-to-be, Morty’s: pistachio-cherry.

Fuzzy Cactus

Opened August 2019

Owned by husband Michael Cippolone and wife Patty Conway, Fuzzy Cactus embraces a punk rock persona with pinball machines, pool tables, checkered floors and vintage thrift store decor. Brined and fried chicken, biscuit sandwiches, and macaroni and cheese bowls are menu staples, while Ranch Water and the prickly pear margarita are go-to sips.

Harlym Blue’z

Opened January 2022

From proprietors and couple Shamecca and Le’Teshia LeSane, Harlym Blue’z sets the mood with live music, while Southern-influenced fare like chicken wings, collard greens, and Mama Lo’s seafood salad and apple empanadas keep patrons coming back. Shamecca LeSane says, “People come in looking for entertainment, but they walk out with good food, good drinks, meeting new friends and positive vibes.”

Nomad Deli & Catering Co.

Opened May 2015

Nomad marked a decade as a neighborhood staple in May. The daytime deli run by Anthony Tucker and daughters Sydney and Nina specializes in massive subs, such as its hefty three-meat breakfast farmhouse, and veg-friendly options like the seitan Reuben. Sydney Tucker Davis says, “Brookland Park has always been a vibrant neighborhood. We have seen the corridor grow to reflect the needs and wants of the community.”

× Expand Julio’s Bagels owners Noah Bowman and Ashley Patino (Photo by Jay Paul)

Julio’s Bagels

Opened April 2025

Serving boiled and baked rounds, housemade schmears, and espresso from Afterglow Coffee Cooperative, Julio’s is the new destination for naturally leavened sourdough bagels in North Side. Owners Noah Bowman and Pizza Bones’ Ashley Patino describe Julio’s as comfortable and friendly. Patino, a baker at heart, says, “We care a lot and want to provide and get things right and see people happy.”

Die By Fry/Slay Burger

Opened in May 2023, November 2024

This complementary pair of eateries from owner Ed Maksher offers fast-casual classics. While Slay Burger serves up lacy smash patties, including the crowd favorite Double Slay, Die By Fry loads crispy potatoes with toppings such as chicken shawarma, bulgogi beef and crabmeat with white cheddar.

Shrimp’s

Opened August 2018

Plump po’boy sandwiches, fried seafood baskets, Cajun salmon and crab balls are all crowd-pleasers here. Dubbed “a seafood shop with soul” by owner Jori Ferguson, Shrimp’s is a favorite stop for fellow food business owners on the block.

× Expand The Thalhimers six-layer cake at Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop (Photo by Jay Paul)

Michaela’s Quality Bake Shop

Opened 1999 (current location)

A quaint, cake-centric time capsule, Michaela’s is famous for selling sweet slices — particularly the iconic Thalhimers six-layer cake, a recipe from the bygone Richmond department store. Billy Bryan, owner of Whisk bakery, took over in 2022 and says, “Michaela’s is a neighborhood institution. It has seen and been part of the transformation of Brookland Park.”

The Smoky Mug

Opened November 2020; relocating August 2025

Tex-Mex cuisine, craft barbecue and coffee coexist harmoniously at The Smoky Mug. This month, the restaurant debuts bigger digs, complete with a lounge, extended operating hours, craft cocktails devised by mixologist Beth Dixon (co-owner of nearby Studio One Twenty) and a wide variety of baked goods. “There’s a lot of excitement among business owners about having this part of town flourish and about how much support we get from the neighbors around us,” co-owner Dan Lee says.

Expand Lumpia from Auntie Ning’s (Photo courtesy Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food)

Auntie Ning’s Filipino Food

Soft opening August 2025 with grand opening in September

Operating as a food truck since 2019, Auntie Ning’s is now settling into a brick-and-mortar location. Chef and co-owner Frederico Enriquez has partnered with friends Rodney and Kristin Hobday and plans to open this month, serving familiar Filipino specialties including lumpia and lechon kawali along with fresh additions and vegan offerings.

Park’s Combo 2

Opened October 2010

Enter this red-roofed eatery with a reputation for crispy wings, pork steak and fried bologna sandwiches, and chances are you’ll spot friendly owners Mr. and Mrs. Park running the show. P.S.: They also sell slices of Michaela’s cake for dessert.