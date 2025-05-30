Mix Master

× Expand Brittany Jones preparing the Spring Training cocktail (Photo by Fred Turko)

You’ll hear the word “lucky” pop up a few times as Brittany Jones, bar manager at The Jasper, reflects upon her decades in the industry — but that’s her humility talking (and the name of a bar that set her on a mixology journey). Helming the influential Carytown cocktail bar since 2020, the whiskey lover’s efforts and creative thinking are elevating the already high standards set there. Jones also operates mobile bar business One for the Road with husband Ryan Wirt, possesses a playful spirit (peep the doggie-bone-adorned Spring Training cocktail) and crafts handsewn bandanas for pups.

Richmond magazine: Tell us about your bar and drink-making background.

Expand Brittany Jones puts the finishing touches on her signature cocktails Paloma Anderson (left) and Spring Training.

Brittany Jones: I was a graphic design major at JMU and upon graduation realized that I didn’t want to be stuck behind a computer. While I figured life out, I thought I would bartend. Since 2009, I have bartended at [places ranging from] high-volume clubs to food-focused restaurants to intimate cocktail bars. The job that really put me on the path to a career in this industry was Lucky in Roanoke. They gave me an opportunity to learn and grow and pushed me to apply for programs within the bar world. During my time there, I was able to attend Camp Runamok in Kentucky to dive into bourbon; Cane Camp in Puerto Rico to learn about rum and culture; [and] Portland Cocktail Week in Oregon to gain knowledge through educational classes and be a part of Bacardi Bar Build, where we created a bar concept and built it in a day. I also had the opportunity to go to both [headquarters for] Patrón and Herradura in Mexico to see the process of tequila making. All the experiences I’ve had in the bar world led me to securing a job at the best cocktail bar in Richmond.

RM: When did you start with The Jasper, and how has your role there evolved?

Jones: After the pandemic, I saw that The Jasper was gearing up to reopen its doors. I thought there would be no chance to snag one of those coveted spots behind that bar but sent my resume over. Fast-forward to today, and I still feel lucky to have one of these coveted spots. Last year, I was given the opportunity to grow into the role of bar manager.

RM: How do you keep your team happy and engaged in creating new drinks?

Jones: I am very fortunate; our staff constantly has creativity coursing through their veins. Often, we are all chomping at the bit to start working on a new menu as soon as we drop one. To help scratch that itch this year, we are working on some creative and a bit over-the-top limited-time cocktail pop-ups — so keep an eye on our social media this year as we dive into some wild concepts.

RM: How do you combat burnout or fatigue and always being “on”?

Jones: Having other passions and interests and actively engaging in them is integral. Every day I make time for myself. Typically, this comes in the form of a workout, which keeps my brain in a positive headspace. I get so much social stimulation from bartending shifts that it’s like pulling teeth to get me out on a night off. You will most likely find me at home, hanging out with my husband, Ryan, who is my favorite person in the world, and my two wild dogs, Rowdy and Oakland.

