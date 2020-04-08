Break With Brekkie

As the South of the James Market moves to drive-thru service in response to the coronavirus pandemic, follow Brekkie on Instagram for updates on its food truck operations.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Visit the South of the James Market on a Saturday morning, and you’ll most likely spot a white food truck stamped with a sun logo reading “Brekkie.” Aboard, 48-year-old Steven Schwartz dishes out sweet and savory Belgian waffles, including a South African sausage interpretation drizzled with Sriracha aioli, a nod to his native country. The father of four put in years of waffle R&D in his home kitchen to perfect the recipe for these fluffy creations, which are gluten-free and vegan, and now customers can find Brekkie waffle mix on store shelves around town.

Richmond magazine: How did the idea for Brekkie originate?

Steven Schwartz: I have always been fairly health-conscious and naturally fit, but about 10 years ago, I realized I was getting older, and I started reading more about health and nutrition and watching YouTube and understanding more. I made waffles every Sunday and began to make them gluten-free and tried different combinations and flours. Some of the kids liked them a lot, and it just sort of evolved from there.

RM: Any specific reason you chose waffles?

Schwartz: I’m not a big pancake fan — they are kind of boring — and we had a good waffle iron. [Laughs] It became more of a challenge to get them gluten-free and good.

RM: When did you first make your waffles for the community?

Schwartz: It really wasn't anything that I considered until moving to Richmond and seeing the pop-up scene. When [the Union Hill shop] Roaring Pines was open, I would go there all the time, and Drew [the owner] and I became friends. Nate’s Bagels would do pop-ups there a lot, and I made a comment to Drew that I had gluten-free waffles people would like, sort of joking, but he said, “We’ll do it.” Quite a few people came to the first one. I thought, “I’ll do buttermilk and fresh blueberries,” and they ended up caramelizing and stuck to the one machine I had, and there was a line of 10 people — it was awful. [Laughs]

RM: What made you decide to take Brekkie to the next step?

Schwartz: I realized [about pop-ups that] this is fun, but it’s not practical, I’m not getting anywhere. I figured I need to commit, either give it up or go all in, and I thought, “You know, I’ll do a waffle truck.” In January 2018, I found a guy who builds food trucks who lived a mile away from me, and by the end of March, the truck was ready. The truck is a lot of fun but really unpredictable. I thought, “I need to get into the retail side,” and it made sense as a growth opportunity, and I moved into Hatch Kitchen last summer.

RM: When did you move to the U.S.?

Schwartz: I had an opportunity to move to the states in my 20s. There were a lot of questions as to how things were going to turn out [in South Africa] … a lot of fear of the unknown. We grew up with American TV shows, and it felt kind of a natural to move here, and I always assumed this would be a good idea to come over. I was in Houston first; there was a huge South African community there, and I knew a lot of people, it was like having a family.

RM: What are some of the differences between South Africa and the U.S?

Schwartz: I was quite shocked by the differences — really the attitude, the outlook on life and the way you joke. I think mostly people take things more seriously here. South Africa is very laid-back. It took a while to adjust. The food is really kind of mixed diet there, a lot of influence from Europe and Asia and a lot of the old-Dutch influence with meat. In South Africa there’s great steak and a lot of sheep and lamb and beef. Barbecues there are like the thing, called a braai. The weather was so temperate, if you didn’t have one braai every weekend, it was unusual. It was very social, and every weekend there was swimming and braai-ing. Also a lot of natural food, not highly processed, and lots of good farming and great fruit — I miss things like lychee and guava.

RM: Are people shocked to find out your waffles are vegan and gluten-free?

Schwartz: I think people are definitely surprised. On the back side of the truck, it says, “Savory, sweet, gluten free and vegan,” but only on the back. I felt like people have been programmed, and if you promote gluten-free or vegan, they think something is missing. I used a blend of flour that is much nicer than all-purpose wheat flour and higher quality and tastes better — you won’t miss out on flavor or quality.

RM: What do you like to do in your spare time?

Schwartz: I’m learning French — my daughter Jenna started teaching me recently. I play tennis as well; my other daughter, Lala, really enjoys tennis, and now the boys do, too.

RM: Did you ever think you would have a food-related business?

Schwartz: No, it just sort of happened. I enjoyed the pop-ups, it was fun chatting with people and fun to get to know about food and nutrition. I found it really interesting, and it made a lot of sense. Then I realized I actually enjoyed this and decided to do the truck on a whim — it wasn’t seriously planned out. Looking back, I see it actually has kind of grown more than I thought it would.