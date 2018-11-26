Seize the Day

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

1213 Hull St.

Hot Diggity Donuts on Hull Street is where style meets substance in the form of made-to-order sourdough doughnuts with grown-up toppings. Hot Diggity gilds its piping hot sourdough canvases with flavors such as maple bourbon and peanut or espresso and chocolate. Don’t let the sugary goods fool you — the Frenchie salad, a heaping mound of frisee and radicchio with a tangy Dijon vinaigrette, almost makes you feel healthy. —Stephanie Ganz

× Expand Photo courtesy Salt & Forge

312 N. Second St.

Owner David Hahn glides from table to table, casually monitoring happiness levels as a soundtrack of ’90s hip-hop bumps in the speakers. The concise breakfast menu offers hefty biscuit sandwiches, a very American Croque Monsieur and a dangerously good Yama drip cold brew. For lunch, opt for the house-roasted beef sandwich. —SG

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

5714 Patterson Ave.

The Wooden Spoon Cafe’s vibe invites you to stay awhile. Owner Yvette Daniel (pictured with Business Manager Carlos Gomez) includes touches from her culinary travels that make for a traditional yet distinct menu. House-made yogurt and fresh-pressed juices are morning musts, while daily soups — Daniel’s specialty — bring lunch to life. —Eileen Mellon

× Expand Photo courtesy Root Stock Provisions

1810 E. Main St.

Biscuits are the stars of Root Stock Provisions: square, fluffy and substantial. They’re available in a variety of flavors, including sweet potato and vegan peppercorn and chive. Dressed up with pimento cheese and ham, the buttermilk biscuit is the kind of breakfast or lunch that will tide you over until dinnertime. —SG