Pop-up to Brick and Mortar

2939 W. Clay St.

Hype is a hard thing to live up to; even talented performers can come across as disappointing in the wake of endless, breathless build-up. So it’s something of a small miracle that this dual-identity restaurant — part bistro, part tasting menu sensorium — delivers at nearly every turn. The cooking is precise, but also soulful and generous of spirit, and the wine list is the best in the city. —Todd Kliman

21 S. Allen Ave.

Bagel purists flock here, seeking their next hand-rolled fix. Nate’s has given rise to a cult-like following because of quality and selections such as a bahn mi, a NOLA-inspired muffaletta, and a classic Grammy Sammy with cream cheese and pepper jelly. Get in line. —Eileen Mellon

3201 W. Moore St.

If you’ve yet to wolf down a few slices of national-class brisket, or the coal-black but melt-in-your-mouth burnt ends, then you’re not just missing out on something delicious; you’re missing out on Chris Fultz and Alex Graf, who have dramatically upped the barbecue ante in Richmond. —TK

506 W. Broad St.

Western chef tries his hand at an Eastern cuisine: It’s a notion as fraught as foie gras with peanut butter. Ian Merryman has tossed his toque into the ring with this offbeat cafe that offers Filipino cooking. The result? Dishes that are, often, as exciting as they are true. —TK